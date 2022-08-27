On the run: Women's Four Miler returns to Garth Road

The Charlottesville Women’s Four Miler, one of Central Virginia’s most beloved community events, will celebrate its 40th anniversary this coming Saturday.

More than 1,000 females of all ages and abilities will run or walk the scenic Garth Road course and, as always, this immensely popular Charlottesville Track Club event will be passing 100% of its proceeds to our neighbors at the University of Virginia Breast Care Center.

Over the past four decades, thanks to the all-volunteer nature of the event and the support of more than 75,000 participants, the race has donated close to $4.5 million to this special community cause.

The demographics of the race have changed dramatically over the past 40 years. In 1983, the average age of the participant was 25, the average time was 30 minutes (7:30/mile pace) and all of the participants were runners. Fast forward to today, where the average age is close to 45, the median time is 44 minutes (11:00 pace) and more than a quarter of the participants are walkers.

Longtime co-directors Audrey and Cynthia Lorenzoni are excited about these changing demographics and are thrilled with the large size of this year’s field.

“We are so grateful to our friends at Foxfield for having provided us with their beautiful grass path alternative over the past two years, while we safely navigated our way through COVID,” Audrey said. “And we’re equally excited about having the event back out on Garth Road again, with this stunning property as our staging area and backdrop. Foxfield continues to be a wonderful community neighbor. We’re also thankful to our 300 race day volunteers. We simply couldn’t do it without their excellent early morning help.”

There’s still time to join this special community celebration. To sign up, go to womens4miler.org

And, a reminder that a two-mile section of Garth Road will be closed this Saturday morning from 7:30-9:30 a.m. For more information call 434-293-3367.

• • •

Our community is mourning the loss of two of our beloved fellow running friends.

Ellen Kelso, who died after a long illness earlier this summer, served, along with her husband Bill, as the co-director of the Chicken Run Five Miler, one of our area’s first foot races, back in the early 1980's.

And what was especially unique and historic about this popular North Garden event was that it was literally one of the very first area foot races to raise money for a local charitable cause. This was Ellen’s deep-spirited idea and her legacy paved the way for hundreds of other community races that ultimately raised millions for local causes. Always the happiest person in the room, this kind-hearted public school teacher was truly loved by all who were touched by her good humor, unconditional generosity and welcoming hospitality.

Paul Humphreys, who died a few weeks ago after having been recently diagnosed with glioblastoma, was truly one of my favorites of all the many Boston Marathon athletes I have coached over the years. As cliche as it may sound, he was the consummate teammate and a friend to all who trained with him. Thanks to his ever-positive attitude towards life, his cheery and pleasant witticisms and a hearty laugh, all who had the pleasure of running alongside him would say Paul’s wonderful presence helped their 20-mile runs pass joyfully and effortlessly.

I was so very fortunate to have been friends with these two wonderful souls and I, along with countless others who knew them, are already missing them. Our hearts go out to their spouses, Bill and Diane, and to their families.

• • •

The local high school cross country season kicks off with the 37th running of the Ragged Mountain Cup on Sept. 6. All 17 of our area schools will be on hand to put their spikes to use over the beautiful grass paths of Panorama. Super speedy harriers such as Maddie Gardiner, Reese Dalton, Sadie Adams, Owen Shifflett and Bazil Mathes will be competing in this popular 4x2-mile relay.

The Daily Progress will be posting the Ragged Mountain Cross Country coach’s poll on a weekly basis, starting in mid-September.

And speaking of cross country, Coach Vin Lananna’s talent-filled UVa squads will open their home schedule with the Virginia Invitational on Sept. 16 at their home course at Panorama. And, as a bonus for us Cavalier cross country fans, UVa will be hosting the ACC Championships on Oct. 28 on the same Panorama course that will be used for the NCAA Championships next fall.

Steve Murray and Jason Dunn have done a masterful job of getting the new course race ready. It’s in beautiful shape! And, as a longtime Cavalier fan, I, along with many others, are super excited to have freshman Gary Martin, UVa’s first ever sub four minute high schooler, on the Virginia squad.

• • •

The Pepsi 10K, one of our community’s most popular foot races, is set for Sept. 17 and longtime volunteer race director Dave Zentmeyer is thrilled that the event will once again benefit our area Special Olympians. Come run the 10K or walk the 2 miler with dozens of UVa varsity athletes and Special Olympians.

• • •

More than 500 kids joined us for the CTC’s summer track series in July at the beautiful Curtis Elder facility at Charlottesville High School. Veteran volunteer Rick Kwiatkowski and several others organized these well-run track meets that were free and open to the public. And speaking of free kids events, Run Charlottesville, a weekly group running club hosted by UVa athletes, kicks off on Sept. 18 at Burley Middle School. All kids in grades K-8 are encouraged to join the running fun.

• • •

The Bill Steers Men’s Four Miler will be held over the grass paths of Foxfield on Oct. 15. Run in memory of longtime UVa Urology Chair and running enthusiast Dr. William Steers, this popular run/walk event is the bookend to the upcoming Women’s Four Miler, with all of its proceeds being donated to prostate cancer programs at UVa.