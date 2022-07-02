On the Run: Summer All-Comers Track Meets begin Tuesday

The Charlottesville Track Club, our community's original all-things-running, not-for-profit organization, is gearing up to host its popular All-Comers Summers Track Meets.

This wonderful all-volunteer organization has been hosting these public track meets since the summer of 1975, making it the area’s oldest community running series. Some of my earliest and fondest running memories were running in these meets right after I moved here in 1978. Being new and knowing no one in the community, these meets provided me with a comforting and welcoming path to meeting new running friends. And, even though I no longer compete, I still really enjoy volunteering alongside longtime meet director Rick Kwiatkowski and his corps of CTC helpers.

This summer’s series will be held every Tuesday evening in July, starting on July 5, at the beautiful Curtis Elder Track venue at Charlottesville High School.

There are a variety of running events, ranging from 100 meters to 3,200 meters and over the last several summers the most popular races have been the 100 and 200 meters for kids, where each week more than 125 kids, from ages 3-15, participate in these family friendly distances. All abilities are welcome and the summer series kicks off this Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. sharp and will be held every Tuesday throughout July. And, as a bonus, there is no entry fee, as this is a giveback by the CTC to our community, but you must register online ahead of time. Donations to the CTC are always appreciated.

And the annual Murphy Mile, run in memory of legendary CTC volunteer and all around good guy Dave Murphy, will be run at the July 19 meet.

For more information on the meets and to sign up ahead of time, please go to charlottesvilletrackclub.org.

Running notes

■ Also on the local racing scene horizon is the Women’s Four Miler, our area’s largest event on foot, which is set for Sept. 3. This year’s edition of this beloved CTC run/walk event, which has raised more than $4 million for our neighbors at the University of Virginia Breast Care Center, will be co-directed by my two oldest kids, Audrey and Alec, and it’s all systems go for a return to the event’s original road course along scenic Garth Road after a two-year stint on the grass paths of beautiful Foxfield due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more details, go to womens4miler.org.

■ Virginia runners Wes Porter (3:58) and Yasin Sado (3:58) raced their way into rare air in May when they both broke the magical four minute mark for the mile. In doing so, the speedy duo became only the 6th and 7th runners in school history to accomplish this amazing feat! I still can’t seem to ever wrap my head around the incredible notion of running four back-to-back 60 second quarters!

And speaking of speedy UVa milers, Mia Barnett was recently voted as the ACC’s Women’s Freshman of the Year. We’re proud to cheer for Coach Vin Lananna’s class acts!

■ CATS, our wonderful area trail running club, is hosting the last two events of its popular Summer Trail Racing series with the Turn and Burn 8K on July 9 and the Late Summer Meltdown Four Miler on Aug. 9. For more information on these fun romps in the woods, go to cvilleareatrailrunners.org.

■ Veteran area ultramarathoner Sean Stanford ran the longest race of his life when he recently completed the Tahoe 200, a grueling 200-mile, three-day survival run over some of the toughest yet most beautiful terrain.

■ Speaking of long-distance races, Dr. Costi Sifri, who fights infectious diseases by day, successfully completed the iconic Rim Runner Trail 100, a challenging 100-mile race in the mountains of Tennessee.

■ Not to be topped were the father-son Kwiatkowski ultra tandem, who recently set new personal long distance marks by completing 120 (dad Rick) and 154 (son David) miles at the Capital Backyard Ultra!

■ Lolly Lux did something this spring that only a small handful of other women have ever been able to accomplish in the annals of area foot racing when she finished first overall at the Big Brothers-Big Sisters 5K in May. The speedy Lux topped the entire field over the challenging but stunningly beautiful Chapel Spring Farm course in Free Union.

■ Tristan Ashton (18:16) and Ann Dunn (19:53) led the 4 Our Freedom 5K field of 250 folks over the rolling grass paths of gorgeous Panorama in early June.

■ Bazil Mathes (4:14) and Ann Mazur (4:51) topped the field at the popular Bruce Barnes Mile in Greenwood in early June. CHS speedster Eli Cook (4:17) finished just behind the blazing Mathes and Western standout Sadie Adams (5:01) chased Mazur across the finish line.

■ Looking for a community group to help you improve your running speed and endurance? Then come join a large group of folks any Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. at UVa's Lannigan Field for community workouts. These Wednesday workouts are broken into pace groups, so everyone runs with folks of similar ability. And there’s no such thing as being too slow, as the two main goals of the group are camaraderie and pace improvement. Email audrey@raggedmountainrunning.com to sign up or just show up. It’s free!

■ The Prolyfyk run crew continues to meet at the Jefferson School for early morning community group runs throughout the week.

Mark Lorenzoni has been directing races and coaching community runners and walkers, on a volunteer basis, for over four decades. He can be reached at 434-293-3367 or follow him on Twitter at @coachzoni or on Instagram @WednesdayMorningLights.