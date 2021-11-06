On the Run: Saying goodbye to two special community runners

■ Speaking of cross country, it’s been another excellent autumn for our area high school harriers. Central Virginia is widely considered to be one of the state’s top regions for consistently producing the best in our sport and this fall has been no different, as we had several of our local athletes and teams near or at the top of the leaderboard at this past week’s regional championships, the last step before the state meets. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant), Jenna Coleman (AHS), Sadie Adams (WAHS), Kate McLearen (Madison), Bazil Mathes (Monticello) and Ferenc Kovacs (WFS) all raced to blue ribbons and the Albemarle girls, Western boys and the CHS boys took home team championships. This is familiar turf for Albemarle and Western, but for the CHS boys, this is rare air. The Black Knights had not won a regional crown for close to 40 years. Under the able guidance of coaches Ray Ackenbom, Jen Hochrein and Elizabeth Jennings and the front running of Eli Cook and his tight-knit pack of teammates, the Black Knights earned their first trip to the state meet in many years. How exciting! Here’s wishing all of our area harriers headed to states the very best at the “Big Dance” this coming week.