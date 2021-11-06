On the Run: Saying goodbye to two special community runners

We recently said goodbye to two very special community running neighbors who both, sadly, left us way too soon.
Kerry Gardner and Karen Loftus were beloved by all who had the good fortune of knowing them. They both, in their own unique ways, set out each day with the same goal: to bring joy into the lives of whoever they touched.
I met Kerry 40 years ago when he showed up one week to run with the Saturday Morning Crew. The “Crew” was actually a bunch of guys, all in their 20s and 30s (although we did have one “old” guy, Jason Eckford, who was in his 40s, which seemed old to us at the time) who met, like clockwork, every Saturday morning.
An elite-level tennis and baseball player, Kerry joined us with no running background but he quickly showed just how naturally talented an athlete he was, as he steadily worked his way from the back of our pack of competitive guys all the way to where he was mixing it up every week with the six-minute crew.
A lifelong kidder who always found ways to humble himself with a joke, Kerry affectionately called the speediest of the young guys “flatbellys,” because, even though he was trim and fit, he always looked at himself as an overweight jock. Kerry, who taught and coached, first at Western and later on in his career at Charlottesville, entertained us every step of the way for 10 hilly miles each week over the years, as he was an expert on just about everything and had an opinion to go along with each story.
He had a bigger-than-life persona and brought so much fun energy to our running group and he always made any newcomer to the group feel so welcome. In a nutshell, Kerry made the miles pass quickly and joyfully for all of us who had the pleasure of running alongside him.
My earliest memories of Karen go back many years to when she first started coming out to the Charlottesville Ten Miler Training Program on Saturday mornings. She absolutely loved the camaraderie and social dynamics of group running and, as her coach, I was particularly impressed by her unwavering positive attitude. No matter how cold or rainy those early winter mornings got, there was Karen, beaming with a sincere smile as she ran by me with her group of friends. And it was always with a “What a great morning, Coach...I’m loving this!”
As a coach, this personally meant the world to me, for one of my main goals is to have my athletes look forward to lacing up their shoes, no matter the conditions, and Karen was at the top of her class in this pure-enjoyment category.
Even as Karen’s early onset Alzheimer’s advanced, she still came out each and every week. No longer able to drive and clearly struggling with her balance, Karen’s husband gave her a lift and a group of fellow runners closely ran alongside her to help safely guide her along the undulating city sidewalks, so that she could continue her beloved Saturday running routine.
The last time I saw Karen at the training program was just before she was no longer able to run anymore. She came up to me with that broad smile covering her happy face and gave me a big hug, as she whispered “Thanks for everything, Mark! This always made my week.”
What this gracious and humble person never fully realized is that she actually not only made my week but also the week of all who ran with and were inspired by her.
I, along with all who knew these truly kind-hearted, fun-loving neighbors, will forever hold Karen and Kerry, and the endless miles of wonderful memories shared with them, deep in our hearts. They were community treasures...
Running notes
■ Zero to Ten in four months! The Charlottesville Track Club just kicked off it’s popular Ten Miler Training Program, which takes folks of all abilities, including those who are way out of shape, through the winter en route to the area’s oldest footrace. I’ve had the honor and pleasure of serving as the coach for this fun program for the past 34 years and would strongly encourage you to join us if you’re looking to find some running friends, need some professional guidance or are new to the area. We meet every Saturday and there’s still time to sign up at charlottesvilletrackclub.org
■ We’re now exactly two years away from Panorama Farms hosting the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Steve Murray and Jason Dunn, under the sage guidance of UVa head coach Vin Lananna, have groomed a beautiful new course at Panorama Farms. It’s going to be a great show and I can’t wait!
■ Speaking of cross country, it’s been another excellent autumn for our area high school harriers. Central Virginia is widely considered to be one of the state’s top regions for consistently producing the best in our sport and this fall has been no different, as we had several of our local athletes and teams near or at the top of the leaderboard at this past week’s regional championships, the last step before the state meets. Maddie Gardiner (Covenant), Jenna Coleman (AHS), Sadie Adams (WAHS), Kate McLearen (Madison), Bazil Mathes (Monticello) and Ferenc Kovacs (WFS) all raced to blue ribbons and the Albemarle girls, Western boys and the CHS boys took home team championships. This is familiar turf for Albemarle and Western, but for the CHS boys, this is rare air. The Black Knights had not won a regional crown for close to 40 years. Under the able guidance of coaches Ray Ackenbom, Jen Hochrein and Elizabeth Jennings and the front running of Eli Cook and his tight-knit pack of teammates, the Black Knights earned their first trip to the state meet in many years. How exciting! Here’s wishing all of our area harriers headed to states the very best at the “Big Dance” this coming week.
■ Both the Women’s and Men’s Four Miler races were big successes this year. Thanks once again to the generosity of our friends at Foxfield, the Charlottesville Track Club, under the race directing leadership of hardworking volunteer Audrey Lorenzoni, was able to host both events in person, on the lush grass paths of this beautiful property. Maddie Gardiner, before going on a tear on the fall high school cross country circuit, gave us a sneak preview of great things to come as she set the new grass course record with a blistering 23:41, while Reebok racer and UVa anesthesiologist Marty Hehir, cruised to a 21:05 record breaker on the Men’s side a month later. And, as always, all of the proceeds from both events were passed along to breast cancer and prostate cancer research programs at UVa, with this year’s donations, even in the pandemic, topping $80,000!
■ Turkey Trots Galore! Thanks to the easing of the pandemic, there will be no less than three local Thanksgiving Day races this year. There will be races in Earlysville, at Albemarle High School and, of course, the state’s oldest Turkey Trot at the Boar's Head. Now celebrating its 40th year of hosting Thanksgiving day runners and walkers, the BH Turkey Trot has donated well over a million dollars to the Children’s Hospital at UVa.
■ Local Boston Marathoners shine. More than two dozen area 26.2-mile veterans raced their way to the finish line of the legendary Boston Marathon, in a unique and historic fall running of “the granddaddy of them all.” Colin Bennie was the show topper. The local Reebok racer, under the excellent coaching of Chris Fox, was the first American to cross the finish line and he did it with a blazing 2:11 (5 minutes/mile pace)! And his incredible seventh-place finish marks the highest spot any area runner has ever achieved at this fabled event. Wow! Other local performances of note were turned in by UVa President Jim Ryan, who, at 55 years old, blazed to a 3:05 (6:58 pace) and 70-year-old Linda Scandore, who placed fourth overall in her age division!
■ We had several other area marathoners successfully complete 26.2-mile races so far this fall, including Adele Plunkett, Jeanine Wolanski, Leslie Lepage, Bridget Donaldson, Dan Hennicke, Lauri Wilson, Matt Barresi, Mike Citro, Jaime Kurtz and Bill and Sarah Petri (Father and Daughter), who ran side by side at the San Diego Marathon!
