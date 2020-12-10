On the run: Proper footwear is key to maximizing your run or walk

Throughout the past nine months, throngs of Central Virginians have found running and walking to be their new daily form of exercise and stress relief for making it through this pandemic marathon.
This has warmed my heart. I’ve loved seeing so many of my neighbors discovering the enjoyment and healthy essence of these two simple acts of weight-bearing exercise. In addition to being good for your heart and soul, both activities are accessible, inexpensive and efficient.
We keep talking about silver linings throughout this unique time and I would argue that this new-found love for daily walking and running, which has led to increased fitness, has been one of the biggest pluses. The weight loss alone among our collective community of new walking and running exercisers is phenomenal. I’ve listened to, on a daily basis, the testimonials of countless folks who have lost anywhere from 10 to 60 pounds since starting their new lifestyle of exercise back in March. I love it!
But along with this increase in activity comes the risk of injury. There are a variety of reasons why folks get hurt while walking and running, from a lack of flexibility to a sudden jump in mileage. But the most common and basic reason for new knee, shin, ankle, hip or foot pain is the mileage of your shoes.
Just like a car engine running rough because of infrequent oil changes, too many miles on a pair of shoes is at the root of over half of the aches and pains a runner and walker experiences. I know it seems overly simplified but, once your shoes get beyond 400 miles of exercise wear, your body is on borrowed time for protection. Mileage, not time, is the key indicator. Someone walking 25 miles per week is going to wear their shoes out in four months, whereas, their neighbor, who runs 10 miles per week will actually get 10 months of protection.
Plus, many folks wear their shoes around throughout the day in addition to using them for exercise. Practice that innocent, everyday behavior and your shoe’s allotted exercise mileage suddenly plummets to 200.
As I’ve said countless times over the years, the single most important piece of equipment, for any weight-bearing athlete is shoes, because it’s the foundation to their house!
Running news
• The Charlottesville Track Club will be hosting a race series competition this spring called RaceFest 2021. Participants will receive points each time they simply complete any of the races and will also have an opportunity to accrue even more points, depending on how they place in their respective age groups.
The distances of the eight separate races will vary, as will the surfaces for each event. All of the races will be chip timed and run under strict pandemic protocols. As always, all of these CTC events will be fundraisers for a variety of worthy local causes. The series kicks off with the club’s popular holiday event, the New Year’s Day 5K, which will be run on the beautiful grass paths at Foxfield in reserved time slots on the morning of Jan. 1. All of the proceeds will benefit our neighbors at PACEM.
For more information on this exciting new race series, go to charlottesvilletrackclub.org
• Local runner Emily Voss found a unique way to motivate herself during the first eight months of the pandemic. Since March, Voss had made it her personal quest to run every single mile of every single street within Charlottesville’s city limits. In early November, she completed her amazing running journey.
“I found so many interesting and beautiful places that I never knew existed,” the hearty local explorer said. “And doing it on foot made it even that much more intimate.”
• Ali Kelly set the new standard for the fastest female time ever run over the challenging RTF loop. Kelly, with the help of training partners Carter Norbo and Ben Hays, covered the 20.5 miles over the undulating and sometimes uneven paths of our beautiful city greenbelt in a new record time of 2:51, averaging an amazing 8:26 per mile along the way.
• Speaking of the RTF, local Ultra marathoner Rick Kwiatkowski recently went where no other runner had gone before when he successfully navigated the 20.5-mile RTF loop a record five times, completing the 100-plus-mile journey in less than 24 hours!
• Men’s Four Miler overall champ Reece McKee (Charlottesville) and third-place finisher Owen Shifflett (Western Albemarle) became the first high school runners to crack the elite top three at this prestigious event at beautiful Foxfield on Halloween. The speedy duo, who are accustomed to racing on grass in the fall, were in the company of perennial frontrunners such as Matt Barresi and Bob Thiele, and it was great to see a mix of ages not only at the top of the leaderboard but also throughout the field of 250.
• Us harrier fans are thrilled that UVa will be hosting the 2023 NCAA National Cross Country Championships at beautiful Panorama Farms. Thanks to the efforts of Coach Vin Lananna, Steve Murray and the support of athletic director Carla Williams and her staff, this will be only the second time in four decades that UVa has hosted an NCAA Championships. Mark your calendars for November 2023, when all grass paths will be leading to Charlottesville.
• The Oktoberfest Half Marathon, a CTC event born out of the pandemic, safely hosted more than 60 runners along beautiful Sugar Hollow Road. Matt Barresi (1:14) and Rachel Ward (1:19) took the overall blue ribbons, while other runners, such as Kioyoko Asao-Ragosta, Joan Bienvenue, Fran Connor, Beth Cox, Andrew Davis, Olivia Herndon, Heather Kiser, Laura Lux, Amen Nigussie, Paul Rittenhouse, Laura Sullivan and Sarah Whiffen, all had excellent performances over this scenic 13.1-mile course back in October.
• Speaking of long distance races, 30 local runners successfully completed the Rivanna Greenbelt Marathon, a live event safely hosted by the CTC at Riverview Park in mid-November. Thanks to the volunteer effort of co-director Leah Connor, the wonderfully organized event had not only several safe pandemic protocols in place but also was a sanctioned and certified course with official chip timed results. Thomas Inigo (3:02) and Adele Plunkett (3:27) took top honors and led the way for several other speedy marathoners, many who ran impressive personal bests and Boston Marathon qualifying times.
Here’s just a small sampling of some of these hearty locals, many of them in their debut, who sped along the Rivanna River en route to excellent 26.2-mile performances: Kathleen Berggren (4:49), Bronwyn Blackwood (3:59), Emily Doyle (3:37), David Forney (3:59), Laura Fuhr (3:42), Michael Goetz (3:29), Hannah Guffey (4:19), Kristen Heinan (3:42), Bob Johnson (3:46), Leslie Lepage (3:39), Steve Light (3:25), Katie Pavelec (3:59), Henry Reeves (5:05 at 80 years old!), Joanna Rudnick (5:17), Billie Suttles (4:44) and Henry Young (3:37).
• It looks like Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t the only famous Doc who runs. Among the fast crew of locals at the Rivanna Greenbelt Marathon was Dr. Bill Petri, UVa’s lead infectious disease expert, who ran a sweet personal best of 4:21.
• The CTC just kicked off its annual Ten Miler Training Program to help safely guide folks of all fitness levels to completion of our area’s oldest running event. There are six separate groups within the program, so whether you’re currently a non-exerciser sitting on the couch or someone who is already running 5-6 miles, we’ve got you covered. This will be my 35th winter of coaching this group and I can’t wait, especially during this pandemic, to help get folks moving through the winter. Go to charlottesvilletrackclub.org for more information.
• Dr. George Rich recently completed his 15-year tenure as chair of the anesthesiology department at UVa and it should be noted that he was, without a doubt, one of the biggest proponents of running within the walls of the Medical Center throughout his long and successful time at the helm. Beloved by all he led, Rich, who is an accomplished sub 8 minute/mile marathoner with several Bostons on his resume, positively influenced everyone around him. Each and every day, he fostered a healthy working environment by modeling a life of fitness and genuine care for his staff and the countless patients he helped. And his sphere of influence would extend beyond the hospital, as his staff regularly topped the team competition at many of our local races.
• It’s with heavy hearts that our community mourns the passing of two of our neighbor running friends. John Eros was a familiar friend to any who raced locally throughout the 80’s into the new millennium, and he cemented his name into local lore when he once ran from his home, in downtown Charlottesville, all the way along the shoulder of Route 29 to the start of the Chicken Run 5 Miler in North Garden. He then raced the event and ran all the way home again afterward!
Dr. John Davison, who was beloved by his many patients and peers, as he modestly but so beautifully mentored, through his balanced lifestyle of family, work and fitness, to all the many folks he so kindly touched. We will miss them both.
