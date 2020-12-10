On the run: Proper footwear is key to maximizing your run or walk

Throughout the past nine months, throngs of Central Virginians have found running and walking to be their new daily form of exercise and stress relief for making it through this pandemic marathon.

This has warmed my heart. I’ve loved seeing so many of my neighbors discovering the enjoyment and healthy essence of these two simple acts of weight-bearing exercise. In addition to being good for your heart and soul, both activities are accessible, inexpensive and efficient.

We keep talking about silver linings throughout this unique time and I would argue that this new-found love for daily walking and running, which has led to increased fitness, has been one of the biggest pluses. The weight loss alone among our collective community of new walking and running exercisers is phenomenal. I’ve listened to, on a daily basis, the testimonials of countless folks who have lost anywhere from 10 to 60 pounds since starting their new lifestyle of exercise back in March. I love it!

But along with this increase in activity comes the risk of injury. There are a variety of reasons why folks get hurt while walking and running, from a lack of flexibility to a sudden jump in mileage. But the most common and basic reason for new knee, shin, ankle, hip or foot pain is the mileage of your shoes.