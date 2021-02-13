On the run: Praising the people and places that have kept us moving during the pandemic

As I look back over the past 11 months, I’m reminded of the many generous neighbors who, despite the challenges of this seemingly endless pandemic, continue to help create such a wonderful environment for so many of us outdoor runners and walkers.
I’d like to take a moment to publicly thank some of these special folks, who have continued to afford us the countless opportunities to safely and comfortably exercise on foot in our beautiful community and all for free!
Here just a small sampling of these selfless exercise shepherds.
* Charlottesville High School’s Rodney Redd and Eric Irizarry, who have kept the gates of their beautiful Curtis Elder Track & Field Complex open throughout the entire pandemic. Other local athletic directors, such as Albemarle’s Deb Tyson and Western Albemarle’s Steve Heon, also have kindly opened their school tracks for public use.
* The Rivanna Trails Foundation (RTF) has continually groomed the 20-plus miles of soft-surface paths of our community’s urban greenbelt for our in-town "Appalachian Trail” experience.
* The City of Charlottesville’s Chris Gensic and Albemarle County’s Bob Crickenberger, whose Park and Rec Departments have kept the countless miles of beautiful trails of our community parks, such as Ragged Mountain, Patricia Byrom and Preddy Creek, open and in great condition for our exercise pleasure.
* The residents of beautiful country roads such as Ridge, Sugar Hollow, Wesley Chapel and Dick Woods have so kindly and patiently exhibited neighborly behavior to the countless folks who have enjoyed the peace and serenity of exercising out in the countryside.
* The White Hall Ruritans Club and The Miller School have so kindly opened their property for parking to us on-foot exercisers.
* The Charlottesville Track Club (CTC) and volunteer members such as Leah Connor, Suzanna Turanyi and Audrey Sackson have freely given their time, energy and expertise throughout the pandemic to help organize several local running and walking events, which have in turn raised more than $125,000 for our neighbors in need.
* Mary Blankemeier, Maddie Rennyson and their fellow UVa track and field athletes, through their free Run Your City program, continue to give their time in enthusiastically energizing so many kids in our community.
* Reynolds Cowles and his fellow Foxfield Board of Directors kindly opened the stunning 170-acre property for three running events, all with safe pandemic protocols in place. In turn, these races have raised more than $100,000 for several worthy community causes. There are more Foxfield venue events to come, including the 10 Miler (see below).
* The organizers of Prolyfyck Run Crew have created a greater sense of community with their weekly runs through the city.
* Julie Roller and our neighbors at Monticello have continued to meticulously groom the popular Saunders-Monticello Trail and other wooded trails in providing us a unique on-foot experience leading to Jefferson’s magnificent mountain top estate.
* UVa doctors Bob Wilder, Siobahn Statuta and Dave Hryvniak have so graciously given their time and medical expertise at our local races, affording so many collegiate and community runners a safe way to compete.
* The University of Virginia has beautifully brought back to life the endless labyrinth of paths at Foxhaven Farm. What a legacy to the amazing Jane Heyward, who created the trails throughout her lifetime of walking that stunning, close-to-town property.
* Many folks, such as the Waynesboro Park and Rec Department, Paul Collinge and Mary Lyons, are responsible for reopening the path through the magnificent Blue Ridge Tunnel. Simply amazing! Tip: This historic and beautiful walk through time is best experienced at dawn, when the crowds are sparse.
* David Smith and Matt Smythe and CATS for all their ongoing efforts in advocating and supporting the use of our vast network of public trails.
* Peter Krebs, Rex Linville and the PEC bring endless determination, dedication and commitment to create as many public pathways to our community.
We are so grateful to all of these wonderful folks and to so many more, who have kept us comfortably on our feet for so many miles throughout the past year.
Running notes
* Vin Lananna, UVa’s wonderful cross country and track and field coach, is always looking for ways to positively connect his program to the community. Starting in March, he and his athletes will be kicking off a monthly town hall of sorts. The goal is for alumni and neighbors to come together with current UVa athletes, via Zoom, to talk about everything track and field and cross country. Lananna's first community get together is March 9. More detailed information will be posted on the Charlottesville Track Club and Ragged Mountain sites in late February.
* The RaceFest 2021 series is off to a great start with more than 300 folks already participating. Every time you finish an event, you earn five points, with the opportunity of picking up extra points depending on your age group finish.
It’s not too late to join the fun. There are still seven more events between now and early June. All nine of the races are for wonderful community causes, like PACHEM, Big Brothers-Big Sisters and the Virginia Institute of Autism. Next up in the series: The Haven 8K on March 6. Go to charlottesvbulletrackclub.org for more information on this fun local series.
Current point leaders in the RaceFest Series, after two events, include Ann Mazur, Kendall Tata, Andrea Wright, Owen Shifflett, Bob Johnson, Bonnie Wilfore, Harry Landers, Linda Scandore, Kate Lucas and Jeffrey Plank.
* One of the jewels of the nine-event RaceFest series is The Charlottesville 10 Miler, our area’s oldest footrace. This year’s pandemic edition of this popular iconic community event will be held over the finely groomed grass paths of beautiful Foxfield on the weekend of March 27-28. We know that it’s outside-the-box thinking for an event that has always been held on the roads but, as they say, the race must go on!
* The Ragged Mountain Cup, with a new pandemic format, will once again kick off the high school cross country season, but this time around, this popular event will be held in mid-March instead of it’s traditional late summer date. It's the same two-mile distance, same beautiful Panorama Farms location but with a new pandemic format to start the spring harrier season.
Mark Loreznoni has been directing community events and coaching area runners, on a volunteer basis, for close to 40 years. He can be reached by text at 43-962-1694 or follow him on Twitter at RunRagged@CoachZoni