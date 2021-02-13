On the run: Praising the people and places that have kept us moving during the pandemic

We are so grateful to all of these wonderful folks and to so many more, who have kept us comfortably on our feet for so many miles throughout the past year.

Running notes

* Vin Lananna, UVa’s wonderful cross country and track and field coach, is always looking for ways to positively connect his program to the community. Starting in March, he and his athletes will be kicking off a monthly town hall of sorts. The goal is for alumni and neighbors to come together with current UVa athletes, via Zoom, to talk about everything track and field and cross country. Lananna's first community get together is March 9. More detailed information will be posted on the Charlottesville Track Club and Ragged Mountain sites in late February.

* The RaceFest 2021 series is off to a great start with more than 300 folks already participating. Every time you finish an event, you earn five points, with the opportunity of picking up extra points depending on your age group finish.

It’s not too late to join the fun. There are still seven more events between now and early June. All nine of the races are for wonderful community causes, like PACHEM, Big Brothers-Big Sisters and the Virginia Institute of Autism. Next up in the series: The Haven 8K on March 6. Go to charlottesvbulletrackclub.org for more information on this fun local series.