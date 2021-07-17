On the run: Many in community found new path to better health during pandemic

Despite some of the ugliness and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve personally witnessed countless local stories magnifying the positive takeaways that have benefited the personal health of so many in our community over the past 15 months.
In my coaching, race directing and many daily interactions with folks, I’ve been inspired by the journeys of enhanced health that countless numbers of my neighbors have experienced throughout the pandemic.
After being trapped at home in front of Zoom and Netflix, literally thousands of local residents got off the couch and started running and walking. And, in doing so, the craziest thing happened: many of these folks, who had never dreamed of lacing up their shoes to go for a run or walk, got hooked and now can’t imagine their daily life without these simple, yet beneficial forms of exercise.
In the process, they greatly reduced their stress load, lowered their blood pressure, lost weight (many shed anywhere from 25-85 pounds during the pandemic) and are now leading a healthier lifestyle.
Talk about silver linings.
Through it all, many new friendships were forged, old friendships enhanced, marriages strengthened and families brought closer together as folks ran or walked with one another on a daily basis within the safety of small social bubbles.
The coach in me wants to shout “Let’s keep it going, Central Virginia!”
■ ■ ■
With the pandemic’s grip slowly but surely easing in Central Virginia and with so many folks fully vaccinated, things are beginning to look a lot more “normal” in our neck of the running world. That has has been evidenced by the number of foot races as well as running and walking training groups getting back on the move again.
■ The Bruce Barnes Mile had its largest field ever, with more than 150 folks taking the downhill plunge over the iconic point-to-point Greenwood course in early June. As always, times were lightning quick as the racers sped down the state’s fastest one-mile course, with Tripp Southerland (4:17) and Maddie Gardiner (4:54) stopping the clock ahead of their respective genders. Southerland out-legged former champ Andrew Mearns (4:23) and Stewart Sackson (4:32), while Gardiner, a rising sophomore at The Covenant School, had a much closer race as she narrowly edged out former champ Ann Mazur (4:56) and Alex DiDonato (4:57), making it the closest female race in this legendary CTC event’s glorious 30-year history.
There many other speedy performances but maybe two of the most impressive times were turned in by 59-year-old Andrea Wright, who blazed to a 5:47, and 61-year-old Ian Harrison, who notched an amazing 5:25.
■ After a brief pandemic pause in 2020, Albemarle Superintendent Matt Haas was back hosting the Independence Day 5K again earlier this month. Every summer, Hass and his fellow Kiwanians organize and host, along with the CTC, this popular holiday event over the rolling streets and paths of Hollymead. This year, more than 100 folks came out for this holiday tradition in support of our local Big Brothers-Big Sisters, with Thomas Scott (17:40) and Tiffany Polunchous (20:10) taking the top overall spots.
■ The popular CATS Summer Trail Series is back again after a pandemic layoff and is off to a great start. Each of the first three races sold out before race day. With runs over scenic, off-road venues such as the Mint Springs, O-Hill and the Boar's Head trails, this popular series continues to treat its stalwart participants to some of the most challenging, yet scenic courses in Central Virginia. Mason Love (two wins), Beth Melton (two wins), Grace Gray and Owen Shifflett have been first out of the woods so far this summer.
■ The CTC’s oldest running event, the Summer All-Comers Track series, also is back firing on all cylinders again after having missed its first summer since 1975 last year. More than 125 kids, ages 3-16, along with several dozen adults, have been speeding down the lanes of the beautiful new Curtis Elder track for each of the first two meets, which include events ranging from 100 to 3,200 meters.
There are two more evening meets to be run (July 20 and July 27), so there’s still time to come join the summer fun at this beautiful and cool, shaded city track. The meets are free, courtesy of the CTC, but you must sign up ahead of time. A special thanks to Rick Kwiatkowski and Leah Connor for organizing these special community meets. More information and signups can be found at charlottesvilletrackclub.org.
■ Speaking of beautiful new tracks, UVa’s Lannigan Field is currently in the process of having its majestic Olympic-caliber oval resurfaced. After the resurfacing is completed, new lines will be painted and then the springy new surface will need to cure. So, our best guess is for an early fall grand re-opening. Stay tuned for details.
■ While we’re on the subject of the UVa track, it’s worth another public pat on the back to several Virginia track athletes who had impressive spring racing seasons. First, in early May, Conor Murphy and Wes Porter came within a hundredth of a second from becoming the first freshmen in school history to break the magical four minute mile, stopping the clock at 4:00.01. Wow!
Then, at the NCAA Championships at Oregon’s beautiful, refurbished Hayward Field, UVa’s Derek Johnson had the week of his life, finishing seventh in the steeplechase and then two days later setting a new school record of 8:28.
At the same meet, Michaela Meyer accomplished something no other Virginia female track athlete had ever done before: win an NCAA outdoor title. She came from behind to blow by the field en route to a huge blue ribbon win in the 800.
Two weeks later, the speedy UVa nursing student took it a step further on the same track, finishing fourth in the 800 at the U.S. Olympic Trials, missing a spot on the Olympic team by a foot. In doing so she lowered her already super fast school record to an amazing 1:58.
I watched all of this in awe. As a longtime Virginia track fan who saw the record set by Gail Bryant way back in 1985, this was simply incredible. In two short months, Meyer had taken Bryant’s long standing 35-year-old 2:04 record and methodically lowered it by an amazing six seconds. I can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this uber-talented athlete.
■ As can be expected, Coach Vin Lananna was very pleased with how well so many of his athletes competed this spring and is now looking forward to the start of cross country season, where our home meets will now be run on the new NCAA Championship course at beautiful Panorama. All of us harrier fans are so excited about “XC23”, the first national championship UVa will host since 1987.
■ Speaking of sub-four, the legendary Vince Draddy, UVa’s first runner to break the four minute mile (1981), has moved back to Charlottesville with his family from the West Coast. Draddy has been away for close to 40 years and he may not be able to run a four-minute mile anymore but he still sure looks fit.
■ Us running fans will have something extra to cheer for at the Olympics in a few weeks, as two of our locals will be competing at the Games in Tokyo. Under the able guidance of veteran coach Chris Fox, Reebok racers Justyn Knight (Canada) and Amy-Eloise Makovc (Great Britain) will be proudly racing in the 5,000 meters at the big show for their respective countries. Can’t wait to cheer for them!
■ The Women’s Four Miler is back! The state’s largest women’s run and walk event will be held on its traditional road course in front of Foxfield on Saturday, Sept. 4. This popular community event, which is the CTC’s all-time fundraising leader with more than $4 million donated to the UVa Cancer Center, already has more than 500 runners and walkers entered. Go to womens4miler.org to enter.
■ Looking for some running company? There are several weekly community group options for those looking to run with like-minded folks, from CTC and Prolyfyk training groups to several local brewery runs. The CTC is currently hosting its annual marathon/half marathon training program for those looking to run a fall long distance event. Feel free to call me for more information on what may best fit your current needs.
■ Speaking of long-distance races, a huge round of applause goes out to UVa urologist Jeff Lysiak, who conquered the challenging Western States 100 Miler last month. Considered to be the granddaddy of all ultramarathons, this grueling furnace of a march through Death Valley is the ultimate accomplishment in the world of long distance racing. Way to go, Dr. Jeff!
■ More than 25 locals are currently in training for the unique one-time fall running of the Boston Marathon. Normally run in mid-April, this year’s pandemic postponed event of the world’s most famous marathon will be held in early October, which has forced local Beantown veterans such as Joan Bienvenue, Jim Ryan, Harry Landers and Linda Scandore to train in the brutal heat and humidity instead of in the cold and dark of winter.
In closing, I’d like to publicly thank the residents of beautiful places like Ridge Road, Sugar Hollow, Wesley Chapel and Dick Woods for their neighborly hospitality as they patiently shared their stunning county neighborhoods, throughout the pandemic, with countless exercisers like myself. We are all deeply appreciative for the opportunity to freely run and walk in such peaceful and stunning settings.
How lucky we are.
Mark Lorenzoni has been coaching runners and directing local races on a volunteer basis for over 40 years. He can be reached at 434-293-3367 or follow him on Twitter at @coachzoni.