On the run: Many in community found new path to better health during pandemic

Two weeks later, the speedy UVa nursing student took it a step further on the same track, finishing fourth in the 800 at the U.S. Olympic Trials, missing a spot on the Olympic team by a foot. In doing so she lowered her already super fast school record to an amazing 1:58.

I watched all of this in awe. As a longtime Virginia track fan who saw the record set by Gail Bryant way back in 1985, this was simply incredible. In two short months, Meyer had taken Bryant’s long standing 35-year-old 2:04 record and methodically lowered it by an amazing six seconds. I can’t wait to see what lies ahead for this uber-talented athlete.

■ As can be expected, Coach Vin Lananna was very pleased with how well so many of his athletes competed this spring and is now looking forward to the start of cross country season, where our home meets will now be run on the new NCAA Championship course at beautiful Panorama. All of us harrier fans are so excited about “XC23”, the first national championship UVa will host since 1987.

■ Speaking of sub-four, the legendary Vince Draddy, UVa’s first runner to break the four minute mile (1981), has moved back to Charlottesville with his family from the West Coast. Draddy has been away for close to 40 years and he may not be able to run a four-minute mile anymore but he still sure looks fit.