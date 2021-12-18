On the run: Local runners have memorable races in Richmond

No other out-of-town footrace attracts more Charlottesville runners than the trio of Richmond events in mid-November.
The Richmond Marathon, Half Marathon and 8K have always been a huge draw for our local racers but, in all my many years of coaching and making the trek down Interstate 64 East to cheer on my community athletes, have I ever seen a bigger turnout of C'ville folks than last month’s event.
More than 300 area runners successfully competed in one of the three events, buoyed in great part by the large Prolyfyck Run Crew, who were led by their cheering leaders Ahmad Hawkins and Will Jones, and the countless Charlottesville Track Club athletes, who had trained in the brutal summer heat to prepare for this major regional event.
To score in the top 10 of your individual age group at this huge event is quite the badge of honor. With more than 15,000 athletes competing in the three races, this is not only one of the largest events in the mid-Atlantic, it’s also one of the most competitive. Here’s a sampling of our local folks who raced into the rare air of a prestigious top ten finish in their respective age groups:
■ Marathon: Caroline Hentzer (1st overall female), Stewart Sackson (1st in age group), Matt Barresi (1st), Kiyoko Asao-Ragosta (3rd), Morgan Ackley (4th), Gaby Gorman (4th), Campbell Ross (4th), Isabella Nazari (6th), Ashley Scherbaske (6th), Ameial Kelly (7th), Marc Juarez (7th), Grace Pulliam (8th), Katie Kenny (9th) and Charlie Thel (9th).
■ Half-marathon: Hernan Garbini (1st in age group), Susan Thomas (3rd), Susan Heald (3rd), Coco Holliday (4th), Jessica Palmer (5th), John Bahouth (5th), Russ Sawyer (6th), Toni Gimple (7th), McKenzie Harper (8th), Roxanne Wegmnan (8th), Pam Balcke (9th) and the speedy wife/husband team of Jeanine (2nd) and Tom Wolanski (4th).
■ 8K: Ali Kelley (3rd overall), Carter Norbo (5th overall), Tripp Southerland (1st in age group), Andy Goodstein (1st), Aaron Cole (4th), Matt Shields (4th), Brian Cullaty (4th), Matteo Ottolini (7th), Rita Von Seghgren (8th), Wendy Bragaw (10th), Alex Tan (10th) and the quick footed wife-husband tandem of Mary Clare (6th) and Scott Smith (10th).
But perhaps one of the biggest stories of the day to come from our local corps of speedy athletes in the Richmond races was 60-year-old Andrea Wright’s rocket-fast time of 34:36, which not only earned her an age group blue ribbon but also established her as the new state 8K record holder in the 60-64 division.
Several locals fared well at a variety of other out-of-town marathons, including Thomas Adam (2:23), Binyong Liang (3:15), Mark Hampton (3:28), Lauren Wippman (3:35) and the Hurt brother-sister duo of Charlie (2:35) and Olivia (3:09), who all had excellent outings at the Philly Marathon and Jen Hochrein (3:43), who scored a Boston Qualifier at the Rehoboth Marathon.
Fast feats
■ Local racer Graham Crawford, who competes for the Reebok Racing Team, had his best outing of the fall season when he blazed to a fourth-place finish in 13:54 at the USATF 5K Road Championships in NYC last month.
■ David Kwiatkowski set the new FKT (Fastest Known Time) for a two-lapper on the RTF. The former Albemarle standout covered the rugged 42 miles in 5:40:03, in establishing the new mark over two loops of our community greenbelt.
Country roads
With parking now restricted at both ends of the extremely popular Ridge Road, the best bet for runners and walkers, who frequent this iconic country road is to park their cars at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. The school is actually located at the east end of Decca Lane, which is a scenic and equally hilly two-mile gravel road that leads you into the four miles of stunning Ridge.
Sugar Hollow, another iconic country road in the western part of the county, now has an expanded parking situation. Thanks to the generosity of our White Hall Ruritan Club friends, the already large public parking area at the White Hall Community Center has now doubled in size. If you run, walk or cycle due west from the Community Center, Sugar Hollow Road will then take you for a scenic five-mile (one-way) tour along the rushing Mormans River, all the way to the stunning reservoir dam and beyond into the mountains.
RaceFest 2022
The popular RaceFest series is back again with a buffet of not-for-profit local races on tap.
Designed to encourage participation and competition while raising valuable funds for worthy local causes, the series rewards individuals with points at each race both for simply crossing the finish line and then for how well they do in their respective age groups. More than 1,500 folks participated in the series last year and the top five overall winners from 2021 represented a wide variety of ages, from 35 to 75 years old:
■ Men: Tripp Southerland (36 years old), Jeffrey Plank (73), Harry Landers (68), Jonathan Cannon (75), Will Morrison (40)
■ Women: Ann Mazur (35 years old), Andrea Wright (59), Linda Scandore (70), Karen Taylor (57), Bonnie Wilfore (67)
There will be 10 events in the 2022 RaceFest series, starting on Jan. 1 with the kick off race, The New Year’s Day 5K, and ending with the Independence Day 5K in July. Come join the fun and support local causes with your race miles logged along the way in the series.
NYD5K
And speaking of the New Year’s Day 5K, the Charlottesville Track Club is delighted this year to be hosting this popular holiday race back on its original road course in beautiful Free Union. The race starts at a user-friendly time of 11 a.m. and all of this year’s proceeds will go towards supporting the CTC’s Skip Kinnier Scholarship Fund, which annually awards hardworking high school students, who are college bound. Signups for the race are at cvilletrackclub.org.
Ten Miler training
The CTC’s popular training program, for those looking for winter running company en route to the Ten Miler, continues to meet every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at the UVa Park (500 Massie Road). All paces, ages and abilities are welcome, with distances currently ranging, for the 250 folks participating, from 3 to 9 miles.
Community workouts
If you’re looking to improve your pace within a group setting, come join us for our Wednesday morning community workouts, which will start back up again on Jan. 5 at the beautiful UVa track, which, thanks to the support of Coach Vin Lananna and Athletic Director Carla Williams, is open and lit up. All abilities are welcome, as the main goal is to place you in your appropriate pace group to help you get faster. Text me at 434-962-1694 to sign up for this weekly community workout experience.
Kids race series
Longtime CTC member Rick Kwiatkowski and my son Alec have put together a Kid’s Race Series for 2022, which will feature a dozen running events geared for youngsters. The series, which will be open to kids ages 2-13, will be run on local tracks and cross country courses throughout the coming year. More information will be posted on raggedmountainrunning.com by mid-January.
Trackville talks
Lananna will be hosting a new series of his team’s community oriented Trackville Talks in 2022, starting with the kickoff event on Jan. 11. To sign up for this free event, text me at 434-962-1694.
Giving back dept.
Our local F3 workout groups, under the leadership of selfless folks such as Matt Clay, Rich Lindsay and Bob Thiele, have been making the trek to Buckingham to help guide a group of William Washington’s Bridge Ministry guys through their rigorous F3 running and workout routines. When I learn about volunteer acts of kindness, like this and groups such as Prolyfyck that revolve around folks helping others to get fitter in a positive group setting, it magnifies how I feel about the spirit of generosity within this community.
Let’s keep it going in 2022.
Mark Lorenzoni has been coaching local runners and directing community events, on a volunteer basis, for over forty years. He can be reached by texting him at 434-962-1694 or calling 434-293-3367.