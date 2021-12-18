On the run: Local runners have memorable races in Richmond

Fast feats

■ Local racer Graham Crawford, who competes for the Reebok Racing Team, had his best outing of the fall season when he blazed to a fourth-place finish in 13:54 at the USATF 5K Road Championships in NYC last month.

■ David Kwiatkowski set the new FKT (Fastest Known Time) for a two-lapper on the RTF. The former Albemarle standout covered the rugged 42 miles in 5:40:03, in establishing the new mark over two loops of our community greenbelt.

Country roads

With parking now restricted at both ends of the extremely popular Ridge Road, the best bet for runners and walkers, who frequent this iconic country road is to park their cars at Meriwether Lewis Elementary School. The school is actually located at the east end of Decca Lane, which is a scenic and equally hilly two-mile gravel road that leads you into the four miles of stunning Ridge.