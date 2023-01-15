On the run: Five tips to help you keep your New Year's exercise resolutions

As we cruise into 2023, many of us are kick-starting another round of resolutions, with new exercise regimens being one of the most popular choices for fresh-start life changers.

But, sadly, despite them being well-intended new commitments, each year, a good percentage of those refreshing new exercise resolutions end up gathering dust by the end of the month.

So, why do these new exercise commitments end up running out of gas so quickly?

Well, as a longtime community running and walking coach and as a person who talks, on a daily basis, to dozens of new exercisers, from walkers and runners to pickleball players and yoga students, I’d like to offer a few tips to help avoid the potholes and barriers that get in the way of folks trying to stick to a new healthier lifestyle regimen.

Here are five tips to help you safely and enjoyably get moving…

1. Set and lock down times that always work for you: Some of the most dangerous words uttered by a new want-to-be exerciser are “I’ll do it when I find the time.” Instead, what I tell folks to do is identify specific, set times that consistently work for you throughout each and every week.

In fact, because regular exercise should be considered a lifestyle, I recommend taking it a step further and blocking off slots on a permanent basis, treating each time period just as seriously as meals or work! For most of us folks who have a family and jobs, an early morning slot is that magical “me” time for exercise.

I always tell folks that, for me, the single worst thing about an early morning exercise time slot is that annoying singular moment when our alarm goes off! And, if you’re retired and have a much more flexible schedule, setting a steady time slot is equally, if not even more important.

2. Set an attainable goal and start with less, rather than more: In a community full of high achievers, it’s easy to see why so many folks stumble with this one, as they start with too much.

When kicking off a running or walking program, I recommend starting with a maximum of 3-4 days per week instead of seven and making your first few outings short ones, as in a half-mile instead of the cliche’ three miles. Whoever started the mythical three-mile launching pad has obviously had a memory lapse of just how incredibly far three miles is for someone who is out of shape.

Bringing exercise comfortably and safely into your life on a permanent basis, like building a long-lasting home, starts with a really solid foundation. And just like the tedious, slow-moving cinder block phase of building a new house, it might not appear like anything sexy is actually happening but it is the critical base of something long lasting.

So, it’s great to have a goal of running or walking 3-4 miles at a time, five to six days a week, but safely getting there can take upwards of 8-12 weeks. As hard as it may be to resist our usual full-steam-ahead mentality, do your best to be patient as you follow my starting block mantra of less being actually more!

3, Listen to your breathing: The key with long distance walking or running is to get your heart rate up but not so high that you’re panting. In other words, the goal should be to work up a sweat but without any heavy breathing. Long distance (anything beyond a half-mile) running or walking is an aerobic activity, so, unlike “anaerobic” activities like all-out sprinting, you want to get your heart rate up while still being able to talk comfortably.

A good way to monitor this is to listen closely to your breathing.

If you can hear yourself breathing rapidly, immediately slow it down. This especially holds true when climbing the many hills of the undulating terrain of our community. One of my favorite rules is to always keep your effort the same and stop worrying about your pace, as it varies throughout any given run or walk. So, when going down a hill, your pace will be much faster than going up a hill. This way your heart rate always stays the same, which is the most efficient way to strengthen your cardiovascular system and keep you enjoying your exercise!

And, instead of complaining about the ascents, think of that iconic saying that “variety is the spice of life.” I encourage my athletes to always be positive while exercising, so, as corny as it may sound, instead of moaning about the uphills, I hearten them to celebrate living in such a beautiful place!

4. Find an exercise partner: One of the greatest joys I get out of my daily exercise is socializing with friends and family. The benefits of walking or running with others are countless and one of the biggies is the therapeutic mental health aspects of talking while exercising.

I have a good buddy, a Catholic at that, who refers to his exercising with friends as “a confessional booth on foot” and he’s right. Everything from politics, the arts and sports to job stressors and family issues not only get covered but, quite often resolved with good advice from your confidant buddies during the course of a walk or run together.

There are four challenges to finding a steady exercising partner: 1. Compatible schedules, 2. Relatively close-by home or work addresses, 3. Similar fitness level 4. And someone whose company you enjoy!

So, finding a reliable walking or running partner can sometimes make a Match.com scenario look easy, but once you do find that person or group of persons, you will feel that much more committed to your new exercise regimen and it will help your time on foot pass so quickly. An hour-long walk with a friend always seems to fly by for me!

5. Don’t ignore pain: There are essentially three main different kinds of pain one can experience when starting a walking or running program: 1. Bilateral soreness, which commonly are aches to both knees, quads, hips or ankles. This is usually a good thing, as it’s just rust shedding from your once dormant body and it should quickly dissipate. 2. Pain on only one side of your body. This signals that something more serious is going on, with the culprit most commonly rooted with inadequate support or cushioning in your shoes. If you do experience pain in only one hip, knee, arch or ankle, stop your exercise and consult with a shoe professional. 3. Chest pain or some other unusual breathing issue. If you’re feeling anything out of the ordinary with your heart or chest, stop and immediately consult with your physician.

For more advice on how to get yourself going on foot or for a copy of my starter running or walking programs, please feel free to contact me by text at 434-962-1694. Walking and running are now widely considered to be two of the most efficient, safe and accessible forms of exercise in helping folks to a healthier and longer lasting lifetime. And I’m happy to help you get healthy exercise into your life on a permanent basis.