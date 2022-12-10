On The Run: Cole Hendrix helped the Charlottesville 10 Miler become the jewel that it is today

As I learned the news of the recent passing of former Charlottesville City Manager Cole Hendrix, I found myself reminiscing back to the time, 40 years ago, when Cynthia and I nervously went to his office at City Hall to ask for, what at the time in our small world of running, was a huge, historic, yet somewhat crazy request: to close a portion of the city streets for the Charlottesville 10 Miler, which, if granted, would signal the first time such a unique thing had occurred for any Central Virginia footrace.

Hendrix, who had been at the helm for many years, was, in that fall of 1983, the most powerful person in the city and we knew going into our meeting that his answer was key in helping us to not only keep up with other marque races around the country, where their communities were already closing their streets to accommodate large running events, but, even more importantly, showcasing our beautiful community to runners from all over the East Coast.

After a half hour of laying out our reasons for why closing the streets would be a huge plus for not only the running community but to all of the many local businesses that would benefit from the hundreds of out-of-town visitors who would be drawn to a footrace in our beautiful and historic city with the bonus of being held on streets free of vehicular traffic, we took a deep breath in anticipation of Hendrix’s response.

Hendrix quietly sat listening and, as we concluded our nervously delivered sales pitch, he stood up with his hand outstretched to shake ours, looked us straight in the eyes and simply said “permission granted, with the caveat that if you mess it up, you can call this a one-year experiment.” And thanks to his endorsement, Mayor Frank Buck and City Chief of Police Deke Bowen followed suit a few days later by also supporting the event, giving us the full green light to hold Charlottevsille’s first race on traffic-free streets in the spring of 1984.

And, no, we didn’t “mess it up” and Hendrix became a huge fan of the event throughout the rest of his illustrious tenure.

Today, the 10 Miler continues to be our community’s crown jewel running event and thanks to Hendrix taking a chance on us way back when, he not only set the stage for the future success of this beloved CTC footrace, but he also paved the way for countless other running events that have been held on closed city streets over the years.

Thanks, Cole, our running community is forever grateful to you for believing in us!

■ For those interested in running over the hilly streets of this iconic community event in March, there’s still time to join the CTC’s popular 10 Miler Training Program, which guides folks of all abilities, including even those out-of-shape couch sitters, to the finish. The group of more than 200 area folks meets every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. outside the UVa track. All are welcome to join us.

■ Speaking of the Ten Miler, new race director Karen Murray has been busy planning for this Spring’s 47th edition. As we went to press, she had a tentative date of March 25 lined up for our community’s oldest and most revered footrace. Stay tuned in the coming days for full confirmation of the date for this special event.

■ Murray, herself is no stranger to the challenges of long distance racing. She recently set an impressive personal mark by completing her 300th marathon. Murray set her amazing milestone at the Richmond Marathon in mid-November. Her husband, Glen Anderson, has an equally impressive marathon resume, having completed more than 440 of these 26.2-mile distance events over the past 20-plus years. Wow!

■ And while we’re recognizing remarkable local running feats, how about Kevin Lounsbury’s streak of having run 10 miles every single day for the past 4,910 days? Talk about dedication, that’s almost 15 years of continuous running for the Crozet road warrior.

■ Earlysville ultra marathoner Rick Kwiatkowski is hosting his annual Winter Solstice run around the RTF loop on Dec. 17 at 7:30 a.m. Starting in the Barracks Road Shopping Center lot, the trail run is free and open to all who would like to take a spin on our city’s famous urban greenbelt, with distance options ranging from 3-20 miles.

■ UVa Coach Vin Lananna, widely considered to be one of America’s best cross country and track coaches, having guided his collegiate teams over his storied coaching career to several dozen appearances at the NCAA Championship meet, had both his men’s and women’s squads at the Big Dance again a few weeks ago. The Virginia women's team scorched the rolling Oklahoma course with an impressive ninth-place team finish! And next November the NCAA’s will be coming to Charlottesville, as UVa will be hosting its first national championship meet since 1987 over the beautiful paths of Panorama.

■ The Charlottesville Track Club recently held its annual awards celebration, where it recognized the following stalwart volunteers for selflessly giving their time and expertise in helping to organize and direct several community running events and training programs throughout the past year: Cathie Branchaud, Virginia Knight, Dave Zentmeyer, Molly Wraight, Joan Bienevnue, Nicole Brimer and Rick and Lisa Kwiatkowski and Audrey and Cynthia Lorenzoni. They also recognized the wonderful folks at Foxfield Racing for their neighborly hospitality to the greater running community with their annual CTC Community Service Award.

■ Rich Murray and several fellow Albemarle High School teachers and coaches organized a unique relay race earlier this month, where close to a hundred swim, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and cross country student-athletes and their parents and friends competed together on two huge 200-meter relay teams in hopes of breaking the world marathon record. The speedy and determined crew did just that, as they clocked a 1:56 for their 26.2 miles of continuous track relay running and, in the process, raised valuable funds for the worthy Bennett's Village project.

■ Looking to improve your speed in a supervised large group workout setting? Then come join us on Wednesday mornings at 5:30 a.m., starting on Jan. 4 at the UVa track. It’s free and open to all paces and abilities but you must be currently running a long run of six miles or more. Email audrey@raggedmountainrunnning.com to sign up.

■ Two of the fastest fall marathon times run by local athletes were clocked by Carter Norbo (2:40 in Chicago) and Thomas Adam (2:22 at CIM in Sacramento).

■ The CTC will kick off the 2023 race circuit with their annual New Year's Day 5K on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. in beautiful Free Union. For more information on how to join us for this fun holiday run/walk go to charlottesvilletracklcub.org