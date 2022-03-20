On the run: Charlottesville Ten Miler returning to its normal format

As our world slowly moves back to its pre-pandemic routines, we look for the resumption of traditional area activities that make us feel normal again.

And one of those treasured community events that’s back in full-steam normal mode again is the Charlottesville Ten Miler, our area’s oldest and most prestigious footrace.

Thanks to a down tick in local COVID-19 numbers, the high vaccination rate among area runners and the efforts of race director Nicole Brimer and the Charlottesville Track Club, this iconic event will be run in its normal mass start format over its legendary “city course” this coming Saturday morning.

As the CTC’s longtime 10 Miler Training Program Coach and having co-directed the event from 1984-1995, I wanted to give those running the race and those spectating along the course a few tips to help them enjoy the experience.

1. By far the most frequent and costly mistake made by Ten Miler participants is racing the first two miles way too quickly. These two early miles, when you’re feeling fresh and adrenaline is running high, are deceivingly hilly and riddled with long ascents that, if not approached conservatively, will ultimately sap your energy and make the going tough over the last three miles of the course. So, I recommend making these first two miles the slowest of your journey. Sadly, many folks make them the very fastest and then find themselves feeling exhausted as they slow way down over the last three miles.

2. What goes up must come down! For every climb up a hill along the course, there’s almost always a down hill awaiting to reward you on the other side. The key is to slow it down on the ascents and then really pick up the pace on the descents. So, for someone aiming to run 90 minutes (9 minute/mile pace) they should slow it down to 9:20-9:30 pace on the uphills but then pick it up to 8:30 pace on the downhills.

3. In keeping with this gear-shifting mode, I recommend my athletes break this roller coaster of a course into shorter pace sections based on terrain. So, for example, mile one should be broken into several pace-undulating modes, starting in extra slow gear for the first all-uphill half-mile and then shifting to a much faster gear on the descents.

4. The fastest “make-up-some-serious time” downhills are at Alderman at the Catholic Church (mile .8), the start of Stadium Road (mile 1.4), Grady leading to Preston (mile 3.4), Jefferson Street (mile 5.2), Evergreen (mile 6), 7th at Maple leading all the way to Water Street (mile 6.8) and then all of the steep downhills along the roller coaster last half mile to the finish. These descents, when you’re cruising, are a great time to look up and really soak in and appreciate the beauty of this historic course.

5. The most mental section of the course, where you will need to really sharpen your focus, is the seemingly endless gentle uphill straightaway along Main Street from mile 7.3 through mile 8.1. I tell my athletes to break it into smaller sections, using objects like telephone poles or street signs to mentally “pull” you up the street.

6. If it’s hot, pour water over your head at each aid station.

7. Above everything else, take some time throughout your 10-mile journey to celebrate your fitness in being able to conquer such a challenging course, no matter your pace, and reflect on how lucky we are to be back running through the streets of our beautiful community in “normal mode” once again.

8. If you’re spectating and want to see the hard-working runners at least twice during their hilly journey, the best spots to cheer them on are at the corner of Alderman and McCormick (mile 1 and mile 9.2), the intersection of McCormick, Rugby and University Avenue (mile 3 and mile 8.5) at the far east end of the mall at City Hall and 7th (mile 5 and mile 6.9) and at the corner of 7th and Jefferson (mile 5.1 and mile 6.8). Our friends in the north downtown neighborhoods (2nd street, Northwood, Evergreen and Lexington) have traditionally been the most animated and creative spectators. A big thanks to our Saturday morning motorists for being patient in helping to safely accommodate our Ten Miler participants. And race day course volunteers are still needed (sign up at cvilletenmiler.com).

Ten Miler tidbits

■ The median finishing pace time has shifted from 74 minutes (7:30/mile pace) in 1984 to 95 minutes (9:30/mile pace) and during that time (1984-present) the average age of the participants has risen from 25 years old to 45.

■ Several dozen graduates of the CTC’s Training Program will be competing in their first Ten Miler after starting at zero miles just five short months ago.

■ Participants come from all over the country, with many of them being UVa alumni.

■ Sections of the course will be partially or fully closed to auto traffic from 7-9:15 a.m.

■ As always, the CTC will be donating all of the race proceeds to a variety of area causes, including AHIP, Charlottesville Community Bikes, Boys and Girls Club and the Food Hub.

■ WINA radio will once again be covering the race live on 1070AM.

Running notes

■ Several other area not-for-profit foot races are on tap over the coming months, including VIA’s Run/Walk for Autism 5K, The Camp Holiday Trails 5K and the Big Brothers-Big Sisters 5K & 10K. Many of these community events include shorter races for kids too, with the biggest one being Jack Fest, which will be held at Foxfield this coming Sunday (March 27). Go to raggedmountainrunning.com for more information on these and other upcoming area events

■ Coach Vin Lannana and his talented UVa track and field athletes will be competing at home at Lannigan Field on April 22-23 and April 30, with a free Kids Clinic hosted by the athletes on April 30. Email alec@raggedmountainrunning for more details.

Fast feats

Here’s just a small sampling of some speedy area runners who scored impressive performances at a variety of races over the last month: Olivia (Hurt) Herndon scorched a 1:27 women’s winning time at the inaugural Coast Guard Half Marathon; Covenant’s Reece Dalton ran the fastest mile by an area high schooler in years as she blazed a 4:55; Western’s Hailey Hudson (3:03) and Sadie Adams (3:04) finished second and third, respectively, in the 1,000 at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor meet; Western teammates Owen Shifflett (9:20 in the 3,200) and Jonathan Kumer (2:29 in 1,000) earned silver medals at the VHSL Class 4 state indoor meet; Albemarle’s Maddie Gypson blazed to a 5:14 second place finish in the 1,600 at the VHSL Class 5 state meet; Woodberry’s Ferenc Kovacs blazed to big wins in the 1,600 and 1,000 at the Prep League Championships; Jason Tiezzi took the blue ribbon at the Sugar Hollow 10K (33:06); UVa’s women’s distance medley relay squad of Appleton, Barnett, Seasholtz and Parenchuck set the new school record (10:56) at the ACC Indoor Championships; Reebok’s Graham Crawford rocketed to a 13:22 p.r. 5,000 meter effort in Boston and ultra marathon veteran Rick Kwiatkowski rolled to a Super Masters (50 and over) title at the Holiday Lakes 50K.

Mark Lorenzoni has been directing local races and coaching area runners on a volunteer basis for more than 40 years.