When I was cutting my road racing teeth as a young 20-something runner back in the early 1980s, I found myself in great admiration of the small group of “older” runners I would train with and race against.

Now, looking back as a 67-year-old, I’ve come to the realization that those “old” road warriors who I was is such awe of were actually only in their late 30s and early 40s! And no wonder why. The average age of an American runner in 1983 was 25, whereas today, 40 years later, that age has matured to almost 50.

So, today’s adjusted new version of those “old super running heroes” are now folks who are still gracefully logging the miles and speedily racing at 70 and 80 years old. Countless ageless local wonders such as Linda Scandore, Henry Reeves, Michael McKee, Harry Landers, Connie Friend, Jeffrey Plank, Nancy Davis-Imhoff, Richard Moon, Susan Thomas, Russ Sawyer, Jim Collins, Jonathan Cannon, Bev McCoid, Richie Williams, Jolene Bodily, Larry Saunders, Tom Duffey, Subagha Winkelstern, Joe Kannapel, and Jim and Sarah Cargile are running in races from downtown Charlottesville to Boston, Berlin and beyond.

If this new breed of active and timeless exercise enthusiasts aren’t running, they’re breaking down age barrier stereotypes by hiking across countries, biking over challenging mountainous trails, skiing in the Alps or surfing tall waves off the coast of Portugal, like the 72-year-old Scandore recently did. These super-charged area seniors are great inspirations for the younger generations and have all of us believing that exercise knows no age limits, as 70 is the new 40!

Running notes

The Charlottesville Track Club, our community’s leading not-for-profit running organization since 1975, will, for the 48th summer, be hosting their All-Comers Track Meets this July. These fun and competitive track meets are open to all ages and feature events ranging in distance from 100 to 3,200 meters.

Many of the events feature youth divisions (ages 3-14) and last summer they averaged more than 125 kids per meet. The meets are free, thanks to the generosity of the CTC, and open to the general public at the beautiful Charlottesville High School track every Thursday evening (6:30 p.m.) in July. Come see for yourself!

Speaking of the good work of the CTC, this wonderful organization is hosting two of its most popular training programs once again this summer. The Women’s Four Miler Training Program, which, under the able leadership of Pam Whorley, guides females of all ages from zero miles to the state’s largest all-women’s race on Labor Day weekend, meets every Saturday morning at the UVa Park.

And, for the 31st summer, I have the pleasure of coaching the marathon/half-marathon athletes, in guiding them to the long distance race of their choice. Whether they’re aiming to complete their first or trying to qualify for Boston, all abilities are encouraged to join us. But hurry, only a few spaces remain in this popular program.

For more information on these professionally supervised programs, go to charlottesvilletrackclub.org.

One of the brightest silver linings to come out of the pandemic for not only the sport of running but also in boosting the overall spirit of our community, has been the Prolyfyk Run crew. Led by James Dowell, Will Jones and Ahmad Hawkins, this large group of fun-loving folks greet the dawn every Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a run and walk through the neighborhoods of downtown Charlottesville. I’ve had the pleasure of walking with the crew on a few occasions and, at the risk of sounding corny, it’s downright fun! Come join them, it’s free!

Coach Vin Lananna’s UVa athletes had very impressive performances at the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas last month. Ashley Anumba scored a silver medal in the discus (61.13), Ethan Dabbs threw his way to a silver in the javelin (79.27), Margot Appleton won bronze in the 1,500 (4:09), Conor Murphy blazed to a fifth-place finish in the 800 (1:46) and Nate Mountain surged to fourth place in the steeplechase (8:35).

Speaking of UVa runners, it’s now less than five months until XC23! The 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships will be held in our back yard at beautiful Panorama Farms on Nov. 18 and, as chair of community engagement, I’m helping Coach Vin recruit volunteers to help on race day. If interested, please text me at 434-962-1694.

Former Albemarle cross country and track athlete David Kwiatkowski is on schedule to achieve something that no other area runner has ever accomplished: to run across America. Yes, you heard right, the 26-year-old Earlysville native is running all the way across our huge country, starting in San Francisco, and he’s doing it solo! Averaging 40 miles per day and pushing a baby jogger with his camping gear, he was last spotted working his way east across Indiana. Wow!

Former CHS standout Eli Cook (4:13) and former Georgetown track athlete Kennedy Weisner (4:37) led over 115 speedy folks across the finish line at the 31st running of the Bruce Barnes Mile in beautiful Greenwood last month.