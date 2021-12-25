On The Run: A nearby holiday hike in the woods awaits

One of the Lorenzoni family’s best loved traditions is to go for lots of walks and hikes together during the holidays. And having so many close-by options makes it that much easier to do.
Here’s a sneak peak at one our favorite places to go for a wonderful walk in the woods.
Miles and miles of scenic and quiet walking paths are within a few quick minutes of downtown Charlottesville. Close to 2,000 acres of solitude await you along the trifecta of trails at the Foxhaven, Ragged Mountain and Boar’s Head natural areas. These magnificent paths are truly one of the hidden gems in our community. Surprisingly, despite their stones-throw proximity to town, they’re underutilized by those of us who enjoy exercising on foot.
Access to this wooded oasis can be reached by driving along Reservoir Road, which is essentially an extension of Fontaine Avenue, one of the main arteries heading west away from the city and the University of Virginia.
Up until 10 years ago, prior to the natural areas opening to the public, the only destination along this quiet country road was Camp Holiday Trails, which has been a wonderful resource for kids with health issues over the past 50 years. I had the honor, many years ago, of serving on the board of directors for this truly magical camp and as I would drive out to meetings, along the winding and hilly road, I often thought how neat it would be, if someday there were to be trails running through the endless acres of the dense forest. But even this former Parks and Recreation student could not have imagined what is now the wonderful reality of dozens of miles of soft-surfaced paths through this peaceful wildlife sanctuary.
Foxhaven is the first natural area you see along this quiet road (look for the old stone pillars on the right, about a quarter mile along the road). It was longtime Foxhaven resident Jane Heyward, a gardening and hiking enthusiast, who, throughout the decades that her family owned and lived at this beautiful estate, explored, navigated and created her beloved Ragged Mountain paths. In doing so, thanks to Jane’s passionate pathfinding legacy and the meticulous upkeep by UVa, who now owns this iconic estate, this magnificent property has been opened to the public.
The Foxhaven journey starts with a walk through a labyrinth of grass paths that wind endlessly through hedgerow-lined fields before leading you to a trio of hiking options:
1. A cardio blaster walk up to the rocky mountain top, with stunning views northward, and eventually connecting with the reservoir’s rolling paths.
2. A path over to the old Birdwood golf course for a peaceful and less rugged open field experience along grass paths (great for bird watching enthusiasts).
3. A walk along a flat gravel road that brings you, after following alongside a babbling brook, straight into the scenic and peaceful Bellair neighborhood (which features a hilly, two-mile paved loop).
If you drive along Reservoir Road, beyond Foxhaven, for another mile, you’ll come to a small parking area on the right (just before the left entrance to Camp Holiday Trails). This leads you directly onto the newest path of this city/county preserve, an undulating, dirt-looped trail that takes you up along the base of the Ragged Mountains and then across the road to a winding path that crosses streams (over wooden bridges) and switchbacks up and around the outskirts of the camp, before eventually coming back across the stream and road again to the parking area. This walk has been aptly nicknamed “the Jane Heyward Trail” in loving memory of this legendary hiking pioneer.
After driving along the road for another quarter mile, beyond the small “lower” parking area and bearing right past the camp entrance, you’ll climb along the steep dam and end up at the large main parking area above the Ragged Mountain Reservoir. The reservoir, which holds our community’s cherished water supply, is surrounded by 980 acres of rolling woodland that features a network of smooth dirt paths. The main path loops around this magnificent body of water for close to seven miles and if you start with a clockwise walk across the dam, you’ll soon come upon one of the neatest features of the loop: a pontoon bridge that takes you from one side of the southern end of the reservoir to the other.
If you start with a counterclockwise walk from the parking area, you will eventually see path options that lead northwest into the Boar's Head trails (look for the tiny boar triangles), better known as the L.F. Payne Heritage Trails, appropriately named after the longtime area conservationist and former congressman.
These wonderful paths, which wind up along Round Top and then eventually back down into the Boar's Head property, can also be easily accessed by parking at the resort and walking along the lily padded “Heron Pond” behind the Sports Club (go to Boar's Head Resort for a detailed trail map). One of the neatest highlights of the Heritage Trails is the old Birdwood cemetery, located in the middle of the woods about a half mile from Heron Pond, which features several 18th and 19th century Garth and Bramham family tombstones, surrounded by an old moss covered stone wall.
So, with the weather looking unseasonably mild for the holiday week, why not start your own family or friends tradition with a walk along the beautiful paths of one of these fabulous nature preserves. The beautiful trails are only a stone’s throw away and you simply can’t go wrong, no matter which one you choose to start with. I promise that you’ll enjoy them so much, you’ll want to come back and explore more!
Community group walk
Our next monthly community group walk is next Sunday, Jan. 2 on the flat Old Mill Trail along the Rivanna river. Come join us! For more information please email us at audrey@raggedmountainrunning.com.
Mark Lorenzoni starts most of his mornings off with a brisk walk along one of the peaceful paths or country roads of our beautiful county and city. He and his wife Cynthia count their Coast to Coast Walk across England in 2019 as one of the highlights of their 41-year marriage. He can be reached at 434-293-3367.