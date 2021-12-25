On The Run: A nearby holiday hike in the woods awaits

One of the Lorenzoni family’s best loved traditions is to go for lots of walks and hikes together during the holidays. And having so many close-by options makes it that much easier to do.

Here’s a sneak peak at one our favorite places to go for a wonderful walk in the woods.

Miles and miles of scenic and quiet walking paths are within a few quick minutes of downtown Charlottesville. Close to 2,000 acres of solitude await you along the trifecta of trails at the Foxhaven, Ragged Mountain and Boar’s Head natural areas. These magnificent paths are truly one of the hidden gems in our community. Surprisingly, despite their stones-throw proximity to town, they’re underutilized by those of us who enjoy exercising on foot.

Access to this wooded oasis can be reached by driving along Reservoir Road, which is essentially an extension of Fontaine Avenue, one of the main arteries heading west away from the city and the University of Virginia.