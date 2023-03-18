As we fly into race week for the Charlottesville 10 Miler, our community’s oldest and most revered footrace, I thought, as the longtime coach for the Charlottesville Track Club’s Training Program and as the former race director, I’d offer 10 things of note regarding this iconic event.

Whether you’re running, volunteering or simply live in the city and want to come out and cheer on these hard-working athletes here’s, what I hope will be, a quick guide to this year’s running of the “granddaddy of them all”:

• This is the 48th edition of a beloved community race that has grown tenfold over those years, with close to 2,300 people expected to be on the starting line this Saturday morning.

• The median finishing time has changed dramatically over the race’s illustrious history, from a lickety-split 7:30/mile pace back in the early years to a 9:30/mile pace now, which is still a speedy time to cover one of the state’s hilliest urban courses.

• The race starts at 7:15 a.m. in front of Scott Stadium on Whitehead Road and winds its way through the Lewis Mountain neighborhood and UVa’s central grounds, up Rugby, down Grady and through the Downtown Mall and neighborhoods before returning to the university area by way of Main Street. Many of the city streets will be partially closed, for the runner’s safety, from 7:15 a.m.-9:45 a.m.

• Speaking of the course, the start and finish have moved from its longtime John Paul Jones Arena location along Massie Road over to Scott Stadium this year. This historic move was made so the race organizers could set the event date much earlier, thanks to far less sporting and concert events over by the stadium area. Another bonus to the new start is a sweet downhill over the first third of a mile, versus the long half mile uphill climb of the old start.

• Because the course will feature a new start and finish line, Sean Keveran’s (48 minutes) and Margaret Groos’ (54 minutes) amazing course records are now officially locked in the books forever, which means that the first man and woman across this year’s finish line will now hold the new course records.

• The toughest hill climbs along the challenging course will greet the runners at Bollingwood (mile 1.5), Cameron (mile 1.7), 2nd/Northwood (mile 5.5), Maple (6.5), Water Street (mile 7.2) and The Corner (mile 8.2).

• The greatest descents, where the competitors have the best chance of making up time, are at Grady all the way to the mall (mile 3.3-4.5), Jefferson all the way down 2nd street (mile 5.2-5.5), Maple (mile 5.9), 7th street (mile 6.6), McCormick (mile 8.7) and Whitehead (mile 9.7).

• For the 48th year, the Charlottesville Track Club will be hosting this special race. This wonderful all-volunteer organization has been the driving force behind not-for-profit running events in our community for close to five decades and, once again, all of the proceeds will be passed along to a variety of worthy local causes, including The ARC of Piedmont and The Brooks Family YMCA.

• Some of the key players in this year’s edition are new Race Director Karen Murray and her husband Glen Anderson (both veteran marathoners), Nicole Brimer (assistant 10 Miler Director), Dr. Bob Wilder (Medical Director for the 24th year), Jim Downey (the “voice” announcing the finishers), Charlottesville and UVa police (who will keep the runners safe along the city streets), the wonderful Neighborhood Associations, such as Venable, Lewis Mountain and North Downtown (who will cheer on the hardworking runners) and the 300 race day volunteers!

• There’s still time to enter or volunteer! Go to cvilletenmiler.org

Running notes

• The amazing feat that Conor Murphy (3:55), Gary Martin (3:56), Wes Porter (3:56), James Donahue (3:57) and Nate Mountain (3:59) accomplished up in Boston earlier last month was truly remarkable. All five UVa athletes broke the magical four minute mile in the same evening on the same indoor track. No amount of hype can shine enough light on what the “The Fab Five” achieved, as each of these speedy athletes did what only most of us mere mortals can ever dream of: run four straight sub-60 second quarter miles without a break! Congrats to them and to their equally remarkable coach Vin Lananna. Want to meet these super guys in person and listen to them recount this magical evening? Then come join them at next month’s “Trackville Talks” on Tuesday April 11 at 6 p.m. at the Miller Center. Free commemorative Sub Four shirts will be given to the first 50 folks through the door.

• Speaking of Coach Lananna and the UVa track team, they will once again be hosting their annual Kid’s T&F Clinic on Sunday, April 16 at 1 p.m. As always the clinic will feature six different stations hosted by UVa athletes who are experts in their specialty. The clinic is free and open to ages 3-12 but you must sign up ahead of time with audrey@raggedmountainrunning.com

• While we’re still talking about Wahoo track, three UVa athletes scored impressive All-American performances at the recent NCAA Indoor Championships. Owayne Owens finished third in the triple jump (54’9”), Margot Appleton blazed to fourth in the mile (4:35) and Conor Murphy scorched a 3:55 in the mile, good enough for sixth place.

• The Western Albemarle girls took home the VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field team championship, while the Albemarle girls finished a stellar second at the Class 5 championships.

• UVa’s beloved Dr. Bill Petri, a comforting voice of reason throughout the pandemic, has trained for his spring marathon by logging long runs in three different continents, thanks to his frequent travels to international conferences.

• Covenant School’s Maddie Gardiner, fresh off her fantastic cross country season, had a very impressive double at the New Balance Nationals in Boston last weekend, as she sped to a 10:27 in the 3,200 and a 16:56 in the 5,000. Wow!

• Several local not-for-profit fundraising foot races are on tap in the weeks after the 10 Miler, including the Camp Holiday Trails 5K on April 9, the Run/Walk for Autism 5K on April 15 and the Zeta Run for Life 5K on April 22.