Omaha! Virginia baseball team beats Dallas Baptist to reach College World Series for first time since 2015

COLUMBIA, S.C. — River Town lifted a fly ball to center field. Chris Newell camped under it, snagged the ball and the party was on.
Virginia players raced to the pitcher’s mound to dogpile Matt Wyatt. First came the infielders, next those from the dugout, who threw their hats and gloves high into the air.
The bullpen sprinted into the scrum, joining the wild scene. Finally, UVa’s assistant coaches jumped on top of the pile.
Virginia is headed to Omaha and the College World Series for the first time since 2015. It’s the program’s fifth appearance in the CWS, all of which have come in the past 12 seasons.
Brian O’Connor’s squad defeated Dallas Baptist 5-2 behind a seventh-inning grand slam from freshman Kyle Teel. The Wahoos erased a 2-0 deficit, scoring the final five runs of the game and using another superb team pitching performance to stay alive.
It was Teel’s heroics in the seventh that extended UVa’s season. With the bases loaded and two outs, he unloaded on a 2-2 pitch and lifted it over the center-field wall.
The biggest hit of the freshman’s young career keeps Virginia’s season alive. The Cavaliers are one of eight teams left in national title contention, and they’ll open the College World Series against Tennessee.
Reaching the CWS wasn’t without drama, especially Monday afternoon in Columbia.
Dallas Baptist struck first on a two-run home run to right field from Jackson Glenn. The star second basemen went deep off Nate Savino in the third inning, taking a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall and into the glove of a fan.
Glenn’s home run was his 21st of the season and second of the super regional. He also hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in Saturday’s game.
Virginia answered with a long ball of its own off the bat of junior Nic Kent. The Charlottesville product launched a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a solo home run to bring UVa within a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Both teams went to the bullpens early, with each starter being bounced by the end of the fourth inning.
In the fifth, the Cavaliers threatened to tie the game. Newell led off with an infield single. He proceeded to steal second and reach third on a fly ball from Zack Gelof.
Gaither battled against a pair of UVa hitters, ultimately escaping the jam. He struck out Max Cotier in four pitches before a seven-pitch grind against Kyle Teel. Both were swinging strikeouts.
In the sixth, Gaither’s defense played exceptionally. Junior Blayne Jones made a diving stop at shortstop and threw out Nic Kent at first base. Glenn made a sliding stop at second base to rob Alex Tappen of a hit and end the sixth.
In the top of the seventh, UVa’s defense stole the show as Newell robbed Andres Sosa of a home run. Sosa hammered a ball to center field and admired it as it drifted toward the outfield. Newell leapt up, grabbing the ball and keeping DBU from extending its lead.
Teel missed an opportunity in the fifth inning, striking out with his team down a run and a runner on third base. He was ticked after failing to tie the game.
The freshman didn’t miss his chance in the seventh inning.
With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh, Teel stepped to the plate with his team down a run. He sent Peyton Sherlin’s 2-2 offering over the center field wall.
His batting helmet, as it often does, nearly fell of his head when he took the home-run swing. It came all the off as he rounded first base.
Teel, helmetless, stomped on home plate after rounding the bases. His frustration from the fifth inning was gone.
Virginia is headed to Omaha behind Teel’s heroics.