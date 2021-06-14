Omaha! Virginia baseball team beats Dallas Baptist to reach College World Series for first time since 2015

Reaching the CWS wasn’t without drama, especially Monday afternoon in Columbia.

Dallas Baptist struck first on a two-run home run to right field from Jackson Glenn. The star second basemen went deep off Nate Savino in the third inning, taking a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall and into the glove of a fan.

Glenn’s home run was his 21st of the season and second of the super regional. He also hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in Saturday’s game.

Virginia answered with a long ball of its own off the bat of junior Nic Kent. The Charlottesville product launched a 3-2 pitch over the left-field wall for a solo home run to bring UVa within a run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Both teams went to the bullpens early, with each starter being bounced by the end of the fourth inning.

In the fifth, the Cavaliers threatened to tie the game. Newell led off with an infield single. He proceeded to steal second and reach third on a fly ball from Zack Gelof.

Gaither battled against a pair of UVa hitters, ultimately escaping the jam. He struck out Max Cotier in four pitches before a seven-pitch grind against Kyle Teel. Both were swinging strikeouts.