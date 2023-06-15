The University of Virginia has won two NCAA national championships during the 2022-23 athletic year, bringing home titles in men's tennis and women's swimming and diving.

The Cavaliers' baseball team will try to add another championship to the program's trophy case in the coming weeks as it competes in the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

The last time Virginia won three national championships in an athletic year was 2014-15, when the Cavaliers won titles in men's soccer, men's tennis and baseball.

Here are 10 things to know as the Cavaliers begins their quest for the baseball program's second national championship:

UVa's road to Omaha

The Cavaliers had one of their must successful regular seasons in program history, finishing with a 44-11 record and their first ACC Coastal Division championship since 2011. Virginia's 44 regular season wins were the second-most in program history. The Hoos also won 19 games against ACC opponents during the regular season, their highest total since 2016.

Thanks to its strong regular season, Virginia earned the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, giving the Cavaliers home-field advantage in both the regionals and Super Regionals.

UVa took full advantage of playing in the friendly confines of Disharoon Park, going 3-0 in the four-team Charlottesville Regional before beating ACC rival Duke in the best-of-3 Charlottesville Super Regional to advance to the College World Series.

"This year's version [of the Cavaliers] is a really, really special team that's had a tremendous year wire-to-wire and is very, very good in every phase of the game," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said Thursday.

Who else is in the CWS?

Virginia is one of eight teams — including four national seeds — playing in this year's College World Series. In addition to No. 7 national seed Virginia, the field in Omaha also includes No. 1 national seed Wake Forest (52-10), No. 2 seed Florida (50-15) and No. 5 seed LSU (48-15) as well as Oral Roberts (51-12), TCU (42-22), Stanford (44-18) and Tennessee. (43-20).

CWS format

The College World Series in essentially two tournaments in one, with the eight teams being divided into two, four-team brackets. Each bracket plays a double elimination tournament between its four teams and the winners of the two brackets meet in a best-of-3 championship series, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 24.

Who's in Virginia's bracket?

The Cavaliers are in Bracket 1, which also includes Florida, TCU and Oral Roberts. Bracket 1 games begin Friday, with TCU facing Oral Roberts at 2 p.m. Eastern and UVa taking on Florida at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The losers of Friday's Bracket 1 games will meet in an elimination game on Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern, with the winners playing later that night in the winner's bracket at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The winner of Sunday's elimination game will face the loser of Sunday's winner's bracket game in an elimination game on Tuesday at a time to be determined.

The winner of Tuesday's elimination game moves on to face the team that won its first two games in the bracket final on Wednesday at a time to be determined. Should the team with one loss win the first bracket final game, a winner-take-all game would be played Thursday, with the winner advancing to the CWS finals.

"The whole key is you have to do everything you possibly can to win Game 1," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan. "Then if you are fortunate enough to win Game 1, you have to do everything you possibly can to win Game 2."

Who is the CWS favorite?

Most sportsbooks have Wake Forest as the betting favorite to win it all. The Demon Deacons are around +250 ($1 bet wins $2.50) to win the College World Series at most betting sites.

SEC rivals LSU and Florida are neck in neck for second in the betting odds, with the Tigers sitting around +380 and the Gators near +400. Virginia sits between +450 and +600 at most sportsbooks.

Tennessee (+800), TCU (+850), Stanford (+1300) and Oral Roberts (+2500) round out the field.

The venue

All College World Series games are played at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha. The stadium, which was previously named TD Ameritrade Park, has been the home of the College World Series since 2011. It replaced Rosenblatt Stadium, which hosted the CWS from 1950-2010.

The ballpark has 24,000 seats. Its dimensions: Left field, 335 feet; left center field, 375 feet; center field, 408 feet; right center field, 375 feet; right field, 335 feet.

Valley connections

Three of the coaches in this year's College World Series where once teammates in the Valley Baseball League. Virginia's Brian O'Connor, Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan and Wake Forest's Tom Walter all played for the Harrisonburg Turks in 1990.

O'Connor (2015) and O'Sullivan (2017) have led their current programs to national championships, while Walter has Wake Forest back in the College World Series for the first time since 1955.

"That was an exciting summer," O'Connor said. "That actually was my first time ever in the state of Virginia playing for the Harrisonburg Turks. Our manager, Bob Wease, is a great man. [He] still comes over to our games. The uniqueness of it, actually, it's not only Coach O'Sullivan, Tom Walter, there's been other coaches as well that played on that team that summer.

"It was a great summer, and we had a terrific time. Who would know that all of a sudden there would be coaches here in Omaha that played on the same summer team."

Roommates reunited

Nick Parker and BT Riopelle began their college baseball careers as roommates at Coastal Carolina. Now they will be opponents in the College World Series.

Parker now pitches for Virginia and brings an 8-0 record and a 3.81 ERA into the College World Series. He will start for the Cavaliers on Friday and be opposed by Gators right-hander Brandon Sproat (8-3, 4.69 ERA).

One of the batters he is expected to face is Riopelle, who is now a catcher for Florida and has hit 16 homers and driven in 65 runs this season.

"BT, he is a great dude," Parker said of his old roommate. "I'm glad to see he has been doing well over there at Florida. It's pretty neat after all these years we've run back into each other on this stage."

Riopelle will have a good idea of what to expect from his old roommate when he steps up to the plate to face him on Friday night.

"He is a tremendous competitor," Riopelle said of Parker. "He throws four good pitches for strikes. He doesn't have the most lights-out stuff in the world, but you know what you are going to get every single day. He is going to throw strikes. He is going to go long in games or pitch a long time in a game.

"He is going to hold runners. He has a really good pick-off move. He is going to field his position very well. He is a guy that's going to control the game when he is out there. That's something that we know. I know and have seen firsthand. We've seen on film as well."

UVa's history in CWS

Virginia is making its sixth appearance in the College World Series. All six of those appearances have come under O'Connor, who is in his 20th season in charge of the program.

The Hoos' previous five trips came in 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2021. UVa has a 13-10 all-time record and in the College World Series and has made the CWS finals twice (2014, 2015). They won the national championship in 2015.

"We're excited to be back in Omaha," O'Connor said. "Fortunately this being our sixth trip since 2009 is something that we're incredibly proud of."

How to watch, listen Friday

Friday's CWS opener against Florida will air on linear TV on ESPN at 7 p.m. The game can also be streamed online at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. Fans can listen to the game on the radio locally in Central Virginia on WINA (1070 AM, 98.9 FM). A radio broadcast of the game also will air nationally on satellite radio on SiriusXM radio on Channel 84.