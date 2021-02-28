 Skip to main content
Olympic marathon gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson to join UVa President Jim Ryan and other area marathoners for panel discussion
Olympic marathon gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson to join UVa President Jim Ryan and other area marathoners for panel discussion

Beach to Beacon

Joyciline Jepkosgei, of Kenya, left, speaks with Joan Benoit Samuelson, right, at the finish line after winning the women's division of the annual TD Beach To Beacon 10K road race Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

 The Associated Press

Legendary Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson will join a panel discussion with more than a dozen experienced local marathoners, including Charlie Hurt and University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, on Sunday, March 7, from 4-5 p.m.

“Lessons Learned,” a free virtual seminar hosted by Dr. Robert Wilder from the UVa Runner’s Clinic and Coach Mark Lorenzoni, will include each panelist sharing a valuable lesson that they learned while training for or racing a marathon.

The one hour seminar is free and open to the public, with limited signups available at raggedmountainrunning.com

