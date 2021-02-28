Olympic marathon gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson to join UVa President Jim Ryan and other area marathoners for panel discussion

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Legendary Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson will join a panel discussion with more than a dozen experienced local marathoners, including Charlie Hurt and University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, on Sunday, March 7, from 4-5 p.m.
“Lessons Learned,” a free virtual seminar hosted by Dr. Robert Wilder from the UVa Runner’s Clinic and Coach Mark Lorenzoni, will include each panelist sharing a valuable lesson that they learned while training for or racing a marathon.
The one hour seminar is free and open to the public, with limited signups available at raggedmountainrunning.com
