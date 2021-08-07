Olivia Wagner commits to play basketball at Radford

Growing up in an athletic family, Olivia Wagner always embraced the role of competition and athletics throughout her childhood.
The St. Anne’s-Belfield senior point guard will have an opportunity to challenge herself at the next level after she committing to play basketball at Radford University.
“I visited and met with some girls from the team and it really seemed like such a positive, yet competitive environment,” Wagner said. “That is something I would like to surround myself with and be a part of. I am not just going there for basketball, but as a student-athlete.”
Both of Wagner's parents were standouts in their respective sports at Ferrum College. Her mother, Sarah, scored more than 1,200 points during her college basketball career. Her dad, Billy, played baseball for the Cougars and went on play 16 years in Major League Baseball.
In addition, her two older brothers, Will and Jeremy, also played college baseball.
During her high school career, Wagner has been among the top players in Central Virginia. She was a fixture in the backcourt at The Miller School during her first two years, leading the Mavericks to back-to-back Virginia Independent Schools Division II state tournament appearances.
Two years ago, she led scored a team-high 17.9 points and added 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.5 steals a game for a Mavericks team that reached the state semifinals. An all-state performer, she transferred to STAB last fall, but the team did not play last spring because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wagner admitted the past 12 months have been challenging.
“COVID really affected me, along with others. For me, I didn’t play a game for almost a whole year,” she said. “That is tough on any athlete to say the least. Transferring schools only to have my season canceled didn’t help my situation. The recruiting process was very hard for me. Seeing many people get offers left and right was very hard, especially when I didn’t have many people looking at me.”
But Wagner focused and was rewarded.
She had interest from number of programs, but an unofficial visit to the Radford campus made her decision crystal clear.
Radford Coach Mike McGuire was intrigued by her overall skill set, especially her ability to score while also running a team.
“The coaches liked my IQ,” Wagner said. “I am more of a scoring point guard, therefore I am able to score when needed, as well as facilitate the ball to those who are open. “I expect to come into the program, working hard to earn my spot and time on the floor. “I want to help win some championships and build a name for myself, as well as building a family with the team.”
Academically, Wagner plans to major in kinesiology and nutrition. Her ultimate goal is to pursue a career where she can help athletes understand how their bodies work and what is needed to fulfill their highest performance abilities.
“The school’s academics really checked off my boxes due to what I want to major in,” Wagner said.
With her college plans finalized, Wagner can hopefully focus on her final year of high school and reap the benefits, academically and athletically.
“This year is very exciting to me,” Wagner said. “I’m very thrilled to be coached by Coach [Phil] Stinnie in high school, since I never got the chance to last year. Playing with the girls that I never got to play with is very exciting as well, especially knowing how disappointed we were to be robbed of a season. All the girls are working and we can’t wait to be on the floor and see what this season brings for us.”
Wagner admits that finalizing her school plans is a big weight off her shoulders.
“It means the world,” she said. “It has always been a dream, so being able to achieve that dream is very rewarding. I am very grateful to be able to say that. I am very thankful for the opportunity that Coach [Mike] McGuire is giving me, and especially for him taking a chance on me with the rough recruiting process.”