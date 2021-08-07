Olivia Wagner commits to play basketball at Radford

Wagner admitted the past 12 months have been challenging.

“COVID really affected me, along with others. For me, I didn’t play a game for almost a whole year,” she said. “That is tough on any athlete to say the least. Transferring schools only to have my season canceled didn’t help my situation. The recruiting process was very hard for me. Seeing many people get offers left and right was very hard, especially when I didn’t have many people looking at me.”

But Wagner focused and was rewarded.

She had interest from number of programs, but an unofficial visit to the Radford campus made her decision crystal clear.

Radford Coach Mike McGuire was intrigued by her overall skill set, especially her ability to score while also running a team.

“The coaches liked my IQ,” Wagner said. “I am more of a scoring point guard, therefore I am able to score when needed, as well as facilitate the ball to those who are open. “I expect to come into the program, working hard to earn my spot and time on the floor. “I want to help win some championships and build a name for myself, as well as building a family with the team.”