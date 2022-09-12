Old Dominion is no stranger to regional rivalry games

Two weeks into its campaign, Old Dominion has exclusively played the same type of contest it’ll show up at Scott Stadium for on Saturday.

The Monarchs are no stranger to the nonconference bout with regional ties. They understand the feelings associated with these tussles and the intensity when the opponent is familiar, players come from the same or nearby high school programs and fans in the stands desire victory because of their dislike for the other.

ODU got beat this past Saturday on the road by an improved East Carolina, which heavily recruits the Tidewater area, but the Monarchs opened their season by knocking off Virginia Tech, 20-17, in Norfolk. The owner of the Sun Belt Conference’s first marquee triumph of the season — the league has added a few more since with Marshall’s win at Notre Dame, Appalachian State’s win at Texas A&M and Georgia Southern’s win at Nebraska — gets a crack at another when it visits Virginia for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

It’ll be only the second-ever meeting between ODU and UVa.

“That makes the games so exciting,” third-year ODU coach Ricky Rahne said Monday about the nature of an in-state tilt. “Then, it becomes about managing our own emotions and expectations a little bit and that’s what we’ve got to continue to focus on.”

His team checked that box in its spoiling of new Hokies coach Brent Pry’s debut by putting together a game-winning touchdown drive in the final three minutes. ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff completed a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Ali Jennings to set up Blake Watson’s decisive rushing touchdown that provided the Monarchs the score they’d win by.

Ever since that final stanza versus Virginia Tech, Rahne said Wolff is “throwing to win the game now instead of not making a mistake.”

The 6-foot-5 signal-caller has accumulated 441 passing yards with a three-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio. Jennings, a product of Highland Springs High School like UVa wide receiver Billy Kemp IV is, leads the country with 322 receiving yards.

Wolff and Jennings will test the Hoos’ defense differently than Illinois did this past Saturday while the Illini featured the nation’s leading rusher, Chase Brown, in their 24-3 lopsided win over UVa.

But, Rahne is impressed with how Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has helped elevate the unit. The defense kept UVa competitive against Illinois in the first half by forcing four turnovers.

“When you come from one of those academy schools,” Rahne said of Rudzinski, who previously held the same job at Air Force, “you know how to coach and play to be more with less. And he does a great job of taking some fairly complex things and making them simple and allowing his guys to play fast and play aggressive.”

About the Cavaliers’ offense, Rahne said quarterback Brennan Armstrong is, “one of the best in the country.

“He’s got a cannon for an arm and he’s fearless,” Rahne continued. “He’s a very, very good athlete. He can buy time with his feet and create plays down the field. He does a great job of keeping his eyes down the field. He’s tough. I love watching him play.”

It’s the second straight game Rahne’s bunch will face a veteran, left-handed quarterback. Last week, East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns against the Monarchs.

“And [Armstrong has] got great playmakers around him on offense,” Rahne said, “and their offensive line I know is a little inexperienced, but each game they play they’re going to be better, so we better be ready for the best game they’ve ever played.”

As far as making the short trek west on I-64 to play at UVa, though, that won’t intimidate the Monarchs, a squad accustomed to finding themselves in meaningful, close-proximity games.

“We’ll have that same experience when we play Liberty and we’ll have that same experience when we play [James Madison],” Rahne said, “and really, through a lot of the teams we get to play. … And I think that’s one of the great things about our schedule and what makes it so exciting. We do have a bunch of different [teams scheduled] who are guys they played against and they’ve had rivalries with some of these guys all the way back until middle school.”