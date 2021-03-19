Ohio star Jason Preston nearly became mid-major standout in Virginia

Aldrich, whose faith helps guide his decisions, felt a calling to recruit Preston. He loved the youngster’s basketball potential, but perhaps more importantly, he liked Preston as a person.

He wanted Preston in his program and felt the match could be mutually beneficial.

“I personally feel a desire and a call to help kids, and I was like, ‘Man, this is exactly the type of kid who we’d love to nurture,’” Aldrich said.

Preston shared only positives earlier this week when looking back at his recruitment with Longwood. He liked the coaching staff and the Lancers were in play to land his commitment.

Ohio swopped in late in the process, and Preston bonded quickly with current junior forward Ben Vander Plas. He opted to join Ohio because of potential future teammates like Vander Plas.

“I think my relationship with the players was the biggest difference,” Preston said. “It took me about a week to decide, and then I was like, ‘Ohio is what I want.’”