Offensive lineman Daijon Parker on of Virginia's recruiting targets in transfer portal

The path he’s on is harnessed by his determination.

“I’ve put a lot of time in,” offensive lineman Daijon Parker, formerly of Division II Saginaw Valley State, said by phone Wednesday.

“So, it’s not one of those stories where I got to a school, I wasn’t playing and I just jumped in the portal,” Parker said. “I did my time. I feel like I’ve done this the correct way with a lot of hard work and a lot of days when I didn’t know if I was going to continue to do it. But I stuck with it, and the hard work is paying off now.”

Indeed, it is.

Parker, who has an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and is working on his master’s in public administration, said he opted to enter the transfer portal “solely because I wanted to play at a higher level.”

What he said he didn’t expect was the interest from the upper level of college football to be so mutual. He’s racked up 11 offers from FCS schools and 13 offers from FBS programs including two from the Power Five — Virginia and Washington State.

Parker said last week UVa coach Tony Elliott and offensive line coach Garett Tujague flew up to Michigan to visit with him, and that this Friday, he’ll make the trek to tour Charlottesville.

He was Saginaw Valley State’s starting left tackle this past season and its starting right tackle the previous campaign, after three long, tiring years behind the scenes to earn his way to the top of the depth chart.

Parker described himself as a 220-pound former basketball player upon his arrival at Saginaw Valley State. He only played one year of high school football at Westland John Glenn High, so he redshirted as a freshman in 2018 in order to add weight. Parker hurt his knee the following fall and then the entire D-II season in 2020 — the year he thought he’d finally see the field — was wiped out due to COVID-19.

Parker said the toughest part was transforming himself throughout the course of his career into the 6-foot-6, 300-pounder he is now.

“What I learned the most is you got to take it seriously,” Parker said, “because there were other undersized guys who came in that didn’t ultimately get to the 300-pound threshold. You’ve got to take it seriously and you’ve got to put on weight.

“It’s hard, too,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and act like it was easy. It took me two-and-a-half, three years to finally get it on good and it’s hard. It’s taken a lot of work. There were days where I’m like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ But I put the weight on good. It’s not sloppy weight. I’m lean and it’s real good, so it fits my frame perfectly. I worked hard and stayed at it.”

He said Elliott and Tujague told him UVa needs O-Linemen for this coming season and view him as a potential tackle for the Hoos.

Parker has one year of eligibility left.

He’s looking for a school where he can finish his master’s degree or find one that complements his criminal justice undergraduate degree because while the NFL is his dream, he also has aspirations of joining the FBI. On the football side, Parker said, he values a chance to play and the opportunity to form meaningful relationships with his coaches and teammates.

“And what stood out to me about Coach Tujague is he’s a real, good, genuine dude,” Parker said. “He asked me some good questions like had I been in trouble, how is my family life and I think those questions were good, because he didn’t come off asking me about football right away. He asked me about my life and that really stood out to me, so I liked that about Coach Tujague. Then when Coach Elliott came out, we’ve got similar backgrounds. We come from single-parent households and we just connected.

“But they were letting me know and they were real up front with me that, ‘You got to come in and work.’”

That’s no problem for Parker, who went under recruited before attending Saginaw Valley State and striving to be a starter there. He’s had to labor for what he’s wanted.

“And if anybody has doubts about themselves at a lower level,” Parker said, “because I had those days where never in a million years would I have thought that I’d be in this position, I’d say, just keep working and if you do things the right way, everything will fall in line.”

He said he has sorted through his offers with the help of his mother, Angela Reynolds, who he said is ‘so proud’ of him. Parker visited Florida International this past weekend and is currently on a visit to Toledo ahead of his trip to UVa. He’s also looking at potentially visiting Washington State.

While the large quantity of offers has surprised him, he said, he’s mostly considering the schools he’s made official visits to or will make an official visit to.

“I’ve got all these offers coming in,” he said, “but realistically you only have five offers because that’s where you can see where you want to go.”

As for the last piece he’s evaluating in his decision process, Parker wants to play for a winner.

The Cavaliers went 3-7 this past season, but he said he believes the Hoos can improve in 2023.

“You can turn around a program in a year,” he said. “You see it all the time. When I was at Saginaw Valley, when there was a coaching change, we went 5-6 and we lost a lot of close games. It was rough that first year, and then after the COVID year, we went 7-4 and then this past year we went 8-3, so you can see changes and it can happen for sure. It happens all the time and I think it can happen.”

Other offers out

In addition to Parker being a target of the Hoos, they have a few other offers out to players in the portal. Ex-Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett, former Rhode Island offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius and ex-Colorado State defensive back Tywan Francis have claimed offers from UVa on Twitter.

Muskett is a product of West Springfield High School in Northern Virginia, and thrived with the Hawks. In three seasons at Monmouth, Muskett completed 64% of his passes for 5,687 yards and 51 touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions. He’s announced other offers from Missouri, Troy, Ball State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Miami (Ohio) and Georgia Southern.

Cornelius, a 6-foot-5, 310-pounder and first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association choice this past fall, is earning new offers every day. He’s already claimed 23 FBS offers including one from UVa. Other notable offers have come from Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida, Maryland, Oregon and Penn State.

Francis departed Colorado State in September after he appeared in four games as the Rams’ starting safety. He logged 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two pass breakups.