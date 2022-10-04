Offensive line play was a bright spot for Virginia in Duke loss

Not all from this past Saturday’s 21-point loss at Duke was a disaster for Virginia.

The Cavaliers have reasons to be encouraged with their offensive line. Most notably, the group protected quarterback Brennan Armstrong well in predictable passing situations — those of which when opposing defensive linemen likely had strong inclination Armstrong was going to throw the football.

Falling behind by three touchdowns before halftime creates that scenario, and from the second quarter through the end of game, UVa tallied 28 passing attempts compared to only 19 runs.

“The guys up front, they’re working their tails off,” Hoos coach Tony Elliott said Tuesday. “You got five guys that are trying to gel together.”

In total on Saturday, the Blue Devils managed only one sack of Armstrong and one quarterback hurry. Entering last week’s bout in Durham, the Cavaliers, on average, were yielding three sacks and 4.25 quarterback hurries per game.

“They did a good job of working together,” Elliott said, “communicating and passing off. Brennan had some time [to throw].”

Said left guard John Paul Flores about what changed against Duke compared to the first four weeks: “You’ve got to be able to trust the guy to your left and the guy to your right. And I think that trust and confidence in the guy to your left and to your right and everyone being on the same page has grown a lot since [training] camp.”

Flores, a graduate transfer from FCS Dartmouth who arrived at UVa this past summer, said the understanding for the O-Line regarding how to play together is increasing with every week this fall.

He’s started each of the first five games for the Hoos, but Elliott and offensive line coach Garett Tujague have altered starting lineups at times this season in an effort to find cohesion.

Most recently, sophomore Jestus Johnson III earned a promotion to starting center last week after performing strongly at Syracuse the week before. Alongside Johnson and Flores, UVa started sophomore Logan Taylor at left tackle, senior Derek Devine at right guard and senior Jonathan Leech at right tackle against Duke, and also deployed sophomore center Ty Furnish and sophomore guard Noah Josey for significant reps off the bench.

“In the O-Line room, it’s hard to go a season with the same five guys health-wise,” Flores said, “especially at this level and not the FCS level. You take a lot more hits and there’s two extra games, so it’s good to have a lot of people in rotation and be able to play with seven guys.”

“They’re battling,” Elliott said. “We’re asking them to establish the line of scrimmage in the run game and we’re asking them to pass protect. Part of how we help them is when we do pass, we’re on time. Right, that we don’t hold the ball too long unless it’s a play where we’re trying to really go downfield.”

There is one area where the O-Linemen can help themselves, though, according to Elliott, to build off last week's effort and that’s for them to finish their blocks in pass protection. Duke swatted down five of Armstrong’s passes at the line of scrimmage, and the Cavaliers will face a better defensive front this Saturday when Louisville visits for a noon kickoff at Scott Stadium.

“Once the [Duke] D-Linemen realized they couldn’t get home,” Elliott said, “they started spying the quarterback, timing and jumping, batting it down. So, credit to the offensive line that they’re giving [Armstrong] time, but a teachable moment for the offensive line like, ‘Don’t relax, stay engaged.’ … They are trying to get their hands up in the throwing lanes. If you stay engaged, their hands stay down and now we get the ball over those guys.”

Flores said he and his fellow offensive linemen are aware of the challenge they’ll have this week. Louisville’s 16 sacks are tied for the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference and are tied for the 13th most in the FBS. And the Cardinals operate out of a three-four defense, and Elliott said his team’s matchups against odd-front units this season have been an “Achilles heel” for the Hoos.

Defensive end YaYa Diaby leads Louisville with 4.5 sacks and defensive tackle Ashton Gillotte has three. Outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah has 1.5 sacks through five games this year, but racked up 10 a year ago, so he can get to the signal-caller, too.

The last time out against an odd-front defense, UVa gave up four sacks and eight quarterback hurries at Syracuse.

“Luckily we’ve seen a lot of three-down this year with Illinois and Syracuse,” Flores said, “so we’ve gotten those reps now and our defense reps three-down and four-down, so it’s a little bit different [of a defense] and requires a little more communication up front but as long as everyone is on the same page, we’ve got a good shot at blocking it right.”