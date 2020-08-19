Offensive line confidence grows for a Virginia program determined to improve its rushing attack

The Virginia football team held its longest practice of preseason camp Monday. The Cavaliers ran roughly 80 plays, and 60 of them were runs.

“Running the football is a lot easier than playing catch,” UVa offensive line coach Garett Tujague said Wednesday.

That wasn’t the case for Virginia last season, though.

As the offensive line tried to find its footing, the Cavaliers leaned heavily on the passing game. With Bryce Perkins at quarterback, UVa averaged 7.2 yards per pass attempt in 2019. The Cavaliers averaged just 3.8 yards per rush a season ago.

UVa ranked fourth in the ACC in passing yards per game last season while ranking 13th out of the 14 ACC squads in rushing yards per game. The Cavaliers’ best rushing plays came at times when Perkins scrambled on designed passing plays.

Heading into 2020, the Cavaliers will take the field without Perkins and receivers Hasise Dubois and Joe Reed. Virginia does have a deep running back room, though.

Add in an experienced and confident offensive line, and the Cavaliers believe their rushing attack could be in for improved performance this fall.