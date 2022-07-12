O'Donnell leaves Northwestern to suit up for Virginia

He was less than 24 hours removed from the brief lesson his future Virginia teammate had given him.

Perhaps that’s why Northwestern transfer center fielder Ethan O’Donnell, who committed to the Cavaliers last Wednesday, was so quick to correct himself.

“Once I stepped foot on campus – or on Grounds,” O’Donnell said Tuesday, “I knew it was the place to be.”

He said he ran into UVa pitcher Jake Berry at the Cape Cod Baseball League’s scouting event on Monday at Fenway Park in Boston.

“And [Berry] was telling me, ‘You’re going to have to learn all this terminology,’” O’Donnell said with a laugh through the phone.

That’s not all O’Donnell has picked up from those in the UVa program he said he’s so eager to join come fall. O’Donnell, an All-Big Ten second-team choice this past spring while hitting .320 with 10 homers and 39 RBI for the Wildcats, has two years of eligibility remaining to spend with the Cavaliers.

He arrived in the CCBL last week to play for Harwich, where Hoos center fielder Chris Newell was for 13 games before getting his release from the summer club on Tuesday. O’Donnell said he had important conversations with Newell and Berry about the Cavaliers.

“But really, just seeing how these guys are put together, how they act, how they carry themselves, those are all the huge, important things,” O’Donnell said. “And that is the product of Coach [Brian O’Connor] and [assistant coach Kevin McMullan] and the rest of the staff with what they preach and believe and what their ideal player should be. It’s awesome being around those guys, and I heard a lot about how much we’ll be pushed and how hard those guys work with the work ethic in that locker room and that’s exactly what I wanted.”

Newell smacked three home runs over 45 at bats for Harwich and he is eligible for the MLB Draft. MLB.com lists Newell as its 190th best prospect for the draft, which begins Sunday and runs through Tuesday.

Assuming Newell is selected, O’Donnell could fill the Cavaliers’ void in center field left behind by Newell. O’Donnell patrolled center every day at Northwestern, had a .972 fielding percentage and hit regularly in the first few spots of the Wildcats’ batting order.

“I wanted to look for an opportunity where I could be in the impact spot of center field,” O’Donnell said, “and [hit] somewhere early in the lineup. And I think what they’re looking for is a player who can do that, but throughout this transfer process, I didn’t want a handshake. That’s not how this works and I don’t think that’s how this should work. All I wanted to hear was: ‘Newell has done himself well and is probably going to get drafted, and on paper we don’t have a returning center fielder, so go win the job.’”

He said neither O’Connor nor McMullan, the lead recruiter on O’Donnell, guaranteed him anything other than an opportunity to earn playing time.

O’Donnell said he appreciated that as well as the relationship he began building with McMullan upon putting his name into the transfer portal.

“What I really liked about him is there’s the obvious things about his success as a coach and his development of players, but I like him as a person,” O’Donnell said. “We’d sit on the phone and just talk about life and it was a breath of fresh air in the climate of the portal. So, it started with Coach Mac and then a few days later after that, I was in contact with Coach Oak and pretty much was in contact with those guys every day after.”

O’Donnell had no problem narrowing his choices down, he said, and had specific criteria in mind for his next destination. He wanted to attend a strong academic school, a program with tradition, one that plays in a stronger conference than the one he was leaving and the chance to make a positive impression on younger players.

He visited UVa and UCLA, and ultimately picked the Cavaliers over the Bruins.

It didn’t hurt that the Cavaliers are slated to bring back a strong core from the 2022 group that reached the Greenville Regional to follow up the 2021 season that ended at the College World Series.

“It’s exciting to say the least,” O’Donnell said. “I’m a person that looks at that and I’m a never settle type of person, so seeing guys come off a regional – that’s something we weren’t able to do [at Northwestern] with that being the expectation – and now the expectation being lifted higher, that’s what I love and it’ll be exciting working toward and trying to get to Omaha while knowing this program is capable of it.

“Coach Oak, Coach Mac and the rest of the staff know what it takes to get there, and it’ll be awesome to be surrounded by guys who are hungry.”

He said it was difficult to leave Northwestern and ex-teammates he’ll be lifelong friends with, but felt like he had to after the school decided on changes for the program. The Wildcats hired former Army coach Jim Foster last month.

“It’s been pretty crazy but the staff at Virginia has been amazing,” O’Donnell said, “my parents have helped out and I’ve learned throughout this process that relationships are more important than ever. As hard of a decision process as this was, I have to say I was pretty lucky with the people I was surrounded by.”