O'Connor, Virginia baseball team looks to build off return to CWS

Coming into the 2021 season, the Virginia baseball team hadn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2017 after a 14-year streak of postseason appearances. By season’s end, head coach Brian O’Connor and the Wahoos had made their fifth trip to the College World Series.
A stellar season landed O’Connor a six-year contract extension, keeping him in Charlottesville through the 2027 season.
“I want to win,” O’Connor said. “I want to get back to Omaha, and Virginia is one of those places that has the ingredients to be able to accomplish that. So why not do it a place that’s been getting it done?”
There’s renewed optimism in the program, and it’s been building since 2020.
Virginia went 14-4 before COVID-19 ended the 2020 season. A long break was followed by a sluggish start to the 2021 season, but the Cavaliers turned things around after a 4-12 start in ACC play and ended the season in the College World Series.
“We went home over quarantine and over the summer and everybody went their own ways,” sophomore center fielder Chris Newell said. “We all knew that we were all going to be back, and it definitely was our goal to get here and win a national championship. We did one of those things, and unfortunately missed out on the other.”
While UVa fell short of the ultimate goal in Omaha, it performed closer to the program’s standard since O’Connor started ahead of the 2004 season.
Heading into the 2022 season, there’s hope of more great things to come and possibly a sixth trip to Omaha. There’s also significant roster uncertainty.
Senior pitchers Andrew Abbott and Griff McGarry are expected to be taken in this month’s MLB Draft and both figure to turn their attention toward professional baseball. Other players, such as junior third baseman Zack Gelof and junior pitcher Mike Vasil, will likely be selected, but could opt to return to Virginia depending on where they’re selected.
A few incoming freshmen, most notably outfielder Benny Montgomery and pitcher Shane Panzini, may bypass college and join the professional ranks depending on where they’re picked in the draft, which begins on July 11.
“We’ll know more in about three weeks of what our roster looks like,” O’Connor said.
The draft will add some clarity, although other significant roster factors remain. For instance, the one-time transfer exemption allows athletes to transfer once without having to sit out a season. Players hoping to transfer were supposed to officially enter the portal by July 1.
According to D1 Baseball’s transfer tracker, five UVa players — Channing Austin, Jake Baldino, Connor Hincks, David Coppedge and Tate Ballestero — have entered the portal. UVa also may be in the market for transfer additions.
COVID-19 eligibility relief also leaves some UVa seniors pondering their futures. Players such as designated hitter Devin Ortiz, outfielders Brendan Rivoli, Alex Tappen and Marc Lebreux could decide to return for an additional season.
Bringing back any of those players, or relief pitchers such as Blake Bales or Kyle Whitten, would only strengthen the team in 2022.
UVa does have a collection of impressive returning underclassmen, including Newell and sophomore pitchers Matt Wyatt and Nate Savino. Both rising juniors landed on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and figure to be in the mix to be in UVa’s 2022 weekend rotation.
Kyle Teel completed an exceptional freshman season at the plate, hitting a team-best .335. He drove in 41 and hit nine home runs, which tied for the team lead. He’s expected to be a key piece of UVa’s lineup for the next couple seasons and is also on the Collegiate National Team.
“We won’t have the experience next year that we had this year, but the guys that were here and are back will have the experience of what they accomplished,” O’Connor said.
UVa knows some of what it returns next season. The final group, however, is at least a few weeks from becoming clear.
Between the draft, transfers and eligibility relief, the summer will be hectic for baseball coaches nationwide as they try to keep tabs on what their 2022 team might look like.
“This summer is a collision course for college baseball like we’ve never seen,” O’Connor said.
As UVa’s program navigates uncharted territory, O’Connor will continue to lead the way. The Cavaliers extended his deal, reinforcing their commitment to the longtime head coach.
O’Connor is more than happy to return the loyalty.
Virginia’s baseball tradition isn’t quite that of some SEC schools, but O’Connor views UVa as an elite place to coach the sport. He’s content in Charlottesville.
“Just because schools are 10 hours south of here and maybe have better weather or maybe have a better track record over a 50-year period, doesn’t make it the best in college baseball right now,” O’Connor said.