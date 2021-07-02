O'Connor, Virginia baseball team looks to build off return to CWS

COVID-19 eligibility relief also leaves some UVa seniors pondering their futures. Players such as designated hitter Devin Ortiz, outfielders Brendan Rivoli, Alex Tappen and Marc Lebreux could decide to return for an additional season.

Bringing back any of those players, or relief pitchers such as Blake Bales or Kyle Whitten, would only strengthen the team in 2022.

UVa does have a collection of impressive returning underclassmen, including Newell and sophomore pitchers Matt Wyatt and Nate Savino. Both rising juniors landed on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and figure to be in the mix to be in UVa’s 2022 weekend rotation.

Kyle Teel completed an exceptional freshman season at the plate, hitting a team-best .335. He drove in 41 and hit nine home runs, which tied for the team lead. He’s expected to be a key piece of UVa’s lineup for the next couple seasons and is also on the Collegiate National Team.

“We won’t have the experience next year that we had this year, but the guys that were here and are back will have the experience of what they accomplished,” O’Connor said.

UVa knows some of what it returns next season. The final group, however, is at least a few weeks from becoming clear.