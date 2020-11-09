Now healthy, Virginia women’s soccer team sets sights on ACC championship

Injuries and COVID-19 kept the Virginia women’s soccer team without its full arsenal of players for most of this fall. Even with the depleted roster, Steve Swanson’s team scratched and clawed its way to 7-2-1 overall record and a 5-2-1 mark in official ACC matches.

The Cavaliers enter Tuesday’s ACC Tournament as the No. 3 seed, and they’re capable of winning the tournament — largely due to improved health.

“I think we’re in a [better] position simply because we have most of our personnel back,” Swanson said. “We don’t have a couple players, but for the most part we’re in a much better position than we were maybe midway through the season or at any point during the season. That gives us confidence, but you have to go out and perform.”

One of the players who missed time with injury is Alexa Spaanstra. The talented junior from Michigan was a second team All-ACC performer a season ago, and she’s excelled when healthy this season.

Spaanstra missed nearly a month from the end of September into mid-October. In her four matches since returning from injury, she’s scored four goals. Her first game back came against Louisville on Oct. 15.