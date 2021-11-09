Notre Dame's two-QB system will challenge Virginia's defense

“Like any other really good team and really good coaching staff,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said, “you use your resources the best you can. I think that’s what Notre Dame is doing.”

Said UVa defensive coordinator Nick Howell: “[Coan] has obviously a really strong arm and is really good with getting the ball out and getting it where it needs to go. And then [Buchner] looks really athletic with the run game.”

Coan’s most memorable effort in his short time with Notre Dame came in the Fighting Irish's season-opening win over Florida State, when he threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Buchner’s reps have increased as the campaign has gone on, though, and he notably became the first true freshman quarterback in Notre Dame history to run for a touchdown and throw for score in the same game when the Fighting Irish won at Virginia Tech on Oct. 9.

Buchner is Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher this fall with 203 yards on the ground.