Notre Dame's two-QB system will challenge Virginia's defense

When Mandy Alonso crouches into his stance and lifts his head up to peer over the offensive line and into the backfield on Saturday night, he’ll be able to gauge how Notre Dame likely wants to operate.
“They’re able to do different things with the different quarterbacks that are in,” Alonso, Virginia’s fifth-year senior defensive lineman, said, “and it just makes us more aware of their personnel with who is in the game and what we should expect, so we try to narrow that down with what they’re going to run.”
The Fighting Irish, who visit Scott Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, start 6-foot-3 senior signal-caller Jack Coan, a Wisconsin transfer. But they have also picked their spots to deploy freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner.
Buchner, who was rated a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports while starring at Helix High outside San Diego, sparked Notre Dame this past Saturday against Navy when he entered midway through the second quarter to lead the Irish on their first touchdown drive of the contest. He carried the ball twice for nine yards and completed an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. After Austin Jr.’s catch, Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams finished off the series with a 1-yard touchdown run.
That score put the Irish up 10-3 in a contest they’d eventually win 34-6. Coan built on the injection of energy Buchner provided and finished 23-of-29 for 269 yards and a touchdown without an interception.
“Like any other really good team and really good coaching staff,” UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said, “you use your resources the best you can. I think that’s what Notre Dame is doing.”
Said UVa defensive coordinator Nick Howell: “[Coan] has obviously a really strong arm and is really good with getting the ball out and getting it where it needs to go. And then [Buchner] looks really athletic with the run game.”
Coan’s most memorable effort in his short time with Notre Dame came in the Fighting Irish's season-opening win over Florida State, when he threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns. Buchner’s reps have increased as the campaign has gone on, though, and he notably became the first true freshman quarterback in Notre Dame history to run for a touchdown and throw for score in the same game when the Fighting Irish won at Virginia Tech on Oct. 9.
Buchner is Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher this fall with 203 yards on the ground.
“I think that we’re at the point where the role continues to expand even more than what we’ve seen,” Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Monday about Buchner’s development. “I think it’s been in a box in a sense where we’ve limited it in some capacity. I think this week we kind of open it up even more and continue to expand it a little more than what we’ve had because we’ve seen really consistent performances.
“So, talking to [Irish offensive coordinator] Tommy [Rees], I think we’re at that point now where a little bit more during the week [of practice] adds to his overall influence in the game.”
The task for UVa is to be ready for either Coan or Buchner, and disrupt whoever is behind center for the Irish.
“Two distinct styles and they’re becoming more and more specific when they use each quarterback,” Mendenhall said. “So, you’re not necessarily preparing for two. You’re preparing for the situational usage of different offensive players. When you frame it that way, it gives you a better chance to dial in, not having to prepare everything but some things for each one.”
Howell said the key for the Cavaliers is to identify whether it’s Coan or Buchner in the game, and then he can make calls based on whatever quarterback is running Notre Dame’s offense.
“It’s just awareness and then specific calls that help you stop certain things,” Howell said.
Added Alonso: “Whatever defense we’re in and whatever personnel we’re in, it’s going to be schemed up to stop any offensive play.”