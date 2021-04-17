The Virginia High School League will award state championship trophies in football over six classifications early next month.

For football players and coaches in Central Virginia, all are deserving of some hardware after completing a whirlwind six-game spring season during a pandemic.

“I have been through a lot of experiences in 30 years of coaching, from 9/11, D.C. Sniper, MRSA, concussions; nothing compares to what we all just experienced,” Charlottesville High School football coach Eric Sherry said. “My hope is to get younger people more involved and develop a love for the game of football. Nothing prepares these kids more than football for the pitfalls and success that life will offer. It all begins with love and develops with commitment, hard work and accountability.”

One of the longest tenured coaches in the Jefferson District, Sherry was a big proponent of the VHSL Executive Committee’s decision last summer to push back the high school football season to February to allow athletes the opportunity to have a season.

“Life is bigger than football, but sports are very important to these kids and their overall health,” Sherry said. “It was good to get the kids some experience, so that is positive.”

Western Albemarle linebacker/tight end Carson Tujague said returning to the field in and of itself was a blessing for student-athletes.

“I think the fact that we had the opportunity to play at all during the spring was a huge blessing,” he said. “It was definitely strange because our first couple of practices were in the snow and nobody had ever experienced that before. I’m thankful for the seniors staying with us throughout the pandemic, because for a while we didn’t think we were going to have season and they could’ve started focusing on life after high school or stopped training for football, but they stuck with it.”

Will Patrick, who guided Louisa County to its fourth straight Jefferson District championship this spring, said the importance of having a season cannot be understated.

“It was awesome to give these kids a chance to compete and play together,” he said. “Giving the seniors a year to finish their careers and see the younger players' growth. Obviously, with all the protocols in place, aspects of coaching your team had to be evaluated to make sure everyone stayed safe.”

Patrick credits his coaching staff for coming up with creative ways to keep kids involved last summer, when there were doubts a season would even take place.

“We lifted outside, old-school style,” he said. “A 45-pound plate is a 45-pound plate, no matter where you are. We started in July in the heat and had to adapt to the freezing cold and man, is it windy in the spring. I have new respect for baseball coaches, dealing with that cold and wind in February and March.”

Orange County quarterback Paul Poirier admits that playing a spring football season was a unique experience.

“Playing in the spring was very different compared to the normal fall season," he said. “Besides the fact we only were given six games, we were also given very little time to prepare. We had an incident where a decent amount of our players had to quarantine, which caused the window to become even smaller. However, even with the little time to prepare, we were able to compete in each and every game.”

Poirier was expected to play running back this season before being pressed into duty as the team’s signal caller in February. The junior made the most of the new opportunity, guiding the Hornets to a 2-3 record.

“Even though it was an unusual season, seeing how fast I was able to learn the offense in its entirety and also defenses gives me more confidence heading into my senior year,” Poirier said. "It also made me very grateful and for a normal fall season, no matter how hot or cold it may be.”

Orange County coach Jesse Lohr views the spring football season as a learning experience for everyone involved.

“I learned that my team loved football and they were resilient,” he said. “We had a small roster, but each one of my kids enjoyed their opportunities and the time we had this spring. Weather was an issue with the temperatures being all over the place here in the spring. but the kids really never complained. It was just different to a regular football season.”

The six-game slate led to a lot of parity in the Jefferson District this season, with many teams closing out the season with similar records.

One of those teams was Albemarle, which finished the year with a 3-3 record and just missed out on the Region 5D playoffs.

“For me personally, I was very excited to be able to play again after not being able to for so long, so I was ready to get to work as soon as possible,” Albemarle wide receiver Malik Washington said. “However, I know for many others, it was very challenging due to COVID-19, which resulted in us losing many players who could’ve helped us be that much better this year. It was also hard due to not being able to have as many practices.”

Washington said this season was a good opportunity to reflect on his own goals as well.

“I learned that my team can truly compete with anybody we go against,” Washington said. “I was genuinely happy with how my team performed this year and how we were able to grow and learn from each other. I also learned that I have a voice on this team and can make a big impact. Playing in the spring will prepare me for this upcoming season because I’m still in midseason form and I can continue to grow and keep working. Getting in the gym or even playing another sport will definitely be on my mind to build on this.”

Western Albemarle posted a 4-2 record and was a game away from advancing to the Region 3C playoffs. Tujague credits the Warriors’ success to the senior leadership and commitment to keep everyone focused on a common goal.

“Throughout the pandemic, my teammates and I had been texting each other about workouts and what we could be doing to get better,” he said. “I was really excited to see the drive and passion my teammates had for the game. One of our captains, Austin Shifflett, did a great job of making sure everyone was continuing to train and prepare for this season. Our team and coaches followed all the COVID protocols extremely well. We owe a lot of that to Coach [Ed] Redmond for keeping us in line to get through this season.”

Monticello was one of the feel-good stories in the Jefferson District this season. Former Mustangs assistant Matthew Hicks took over as head coach and guided MHS to a 4-2 record in his first season in charge.

“With so much uncertainty for us as the season approached, it was such an awesome experience to be able to play any season with our guys,” Hicks said. “The biggest positives were we had an opportunity to give 14 awesome seniors a great last experience at Monticello and allow them to lead, push and mentor the next class of Mustangs. There were so many challenges, from sanitation, to contact tracing to scheduling practice with many students still at home, just to list a few.”

Logan Clark, who assumed the starting running back role at Monticello this season, said that playing football in the spring had a different feel.

“Football in the spring is really weird, but some positive things behind it was each and every practice felt like business,” he said. “Like it was meant to be, even though we had some adversity between not taking the field until weeks or months later than we were supposed to. We did the best with every practice and I learned that my team and teammates will always have my back. We are family and no matter what we go through, we are always here for each other.”

At Fluvanna County, Austin Moore was one of the veteran returners up front for a young, but improving Flucos team.

“It was colder to start and it changed the whole game,” Moore said. “We didn’t have as much time to prepare for the season, but it was a good opportunity for our younger varsity team.”

Even though the spring season is complete and all the shoulder pads and helmets have been handed in, the work hasn’t stopped for football players in Central Virginia.

A new season is just a few months away.

“I am very excited about the fall,” Patrick said. “We have a scrimmage in less than four months and will start preparing in a few weeks for the fall season with our players. Hopefully with COVID, we can continue to keep all of our players and personnel safe. The main negative with this past spring season are your more serious injuries and hoping those kids can get back out there in time.”

Lohr agreed.

“Playing in the spring is like giving our program more practice and preparation for the fall season, similar to colleges having a spring practice,” he said. “I’m looking forward to a normal offseason and normal year. We need everything that we typically do to get our athletes as conditioned as we can for a football season. I look forward to getting our athletes hopefully back in the weight room by late spring or summer.”

Hicks said that planning is an essential part of his approach and coaching philosophy. That was on display this spring.

“This year really pushed our team to be more flexible and to make the most of any opportunity to be together,” he said. “This was our first season together, so we could really use this season to work on the fundamentals and basic offensive and defensive concepts. This also allowed us to further the development of younger players who will be asked to step into major roles this fall with the departure of this senior class.”

The optimism and joy for the return of a fall football season also has funneled down to the players.

“I am very excited to play this fall and hopefully have a normal regular season,” Poirier said. “It is like playing and then having a three-to-four month recovery/conditioning period and getting straight back into it.”

For Washington, the shortened season made him appreciate what a normal football season looks like.

“I underestimated how much those 10 games mattered,” he said. “Now that I’ve experienced this short season, the possibility of having a normal season with all 10 games has me pumped that I can get back out with my guys.”

Clark said football fills a void for him.

“I’m excited for football, no matter what time of year,” he said. “If I don’t have sports, it’s like missing a part of me and I just don’t feel complete. Just being on time and fully operational as normal is a plus to being able to step on the field.”

Tujague agreed.

“I think playing in the spring will benefit us in the fall, because of the momentum we achieved during this season,” he said. “We had a pretty successful season with a lot of young guys, so next season will be a lot of fun. It’s very strange to think that we just finished our season and now our next game is a little over four months away. I hope our team can carry over the momentum of our last win over to next season.”

As they head into an abbreviated offseason, Hicks said his message to his players was simple.

“We do this all again in four months, make the most of the time in between,” he said. “I am most looking forward to the potential for a semi-normal offseason. With no weight room and limited time together, the development of our players, both physically and skill-wise, has been challenging. It will be nice to get back to something more familiar.”

