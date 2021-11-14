Notebook: Virginia defense shows signs of improvement against Irish

“On the second one, an unblocked player in the hole missed the tackle,” Mendenhall explained, “and so those are the critical plays you have to make to play great defense. Unblocked players at the point of attack have to make plays to get off the field and we didn’t.”

There were more missed tackles for the Cavaliers against Notre Dame, which racked up 249 rushing yards in its victory. But not as many missed tackles for the Cavaliers as the last time out against BYU, when the Cougars tallied 385 rushing yards and six rushing scores.

“And our message at halftime was, ‘Leverage and tackling, leverage and tackling, leverage and tackling,’” Mendenhall said of the effort versus Notre Dame.

“Great tackling comes with great leverage,” he said, “and some of those we were inside out rather than outside in, but I did see improvement defensively and I saw more consistency and I saw us making more critical plays when we had to make them to keep the points down and get off the field.”

UVa also forced two turnovers, with defensive back Anthony Johnson registering an interception and outside linebacker Noah Taylor recording a fumble recovery.