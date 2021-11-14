Notebook: Virginia defense shows signs of improvement against Irish

Two nearly identical scenarios with a pair of varied outcomes — one good and one bad for Virginia’s defense — might’ve been the difference in the Cavaliers hanging around with No. 7 Notre Dame a little longer in their 28-3 loss on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.
UVa stopped the Irish’s opening possession as they threatened for an initial lead. On a fourth-and-1 from Cavaliers’ 21, UVa defensive end Aaron Faumui tackled Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan at the line of scrimmage to turn the Irish over on downs.
“Very encouraging on the first one,” sixth-year UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “As Notre Dame took the ball when they won [the coin toss], I’m sure they were hoping to get momentum right off and it flipped where we did stop them and it was great.”
The Cavaliers’ celebration was short lived, though, as following a three-and-out and a shanked punt, the Irish were right back in UVa territory with a decision to make facing another fourth-and-1.
Irish coach Brian Kelly sent his field-goal team out first before calling timeout, rethinking and ultimately returning his offense to the line of scrimmage.
They went for it again, and on this occasion, they were successful using star running back Kyren Williams’ 14-yard run to setup the game’s first touchdown on the consequent play.
“On the second one, an unblocked player in the hole missed the tackle,” Mendenhall explained, “and so those are the critical plays you have to make to play great defense. Unblocked players at the point of attack have to make plays to get off the field and we didn’t.”
There were more missed tackles for the Cavaliers against Notre Dame, which racked up 249 rushing yards in its victory. But not as many missed tackles for the Cavaliers as the last time out against BYU, when the Cougars tallied 385 rushing yards and six rushing scores.
“And our message at halftime was, ‘Leverage and tackling, leverage and tackling, leverage and tackling,’” Mendenhall said of the effort versus Notre Dame.
“Great tackling comes with great leverage,” he said, “and some of those we were inside out rather than outside in, but I did see improvement defensively and I saw more consistency and I saw us making more critical plays when we had to make them to keep the points down and get off the field.”
UVa also forced two turnovers, with defensive back Anthony Johnson registering an interception and outside linebacker Noah Taylor recording a fumble recovery.
“We’ve got guys in the right position to make plays,” Johnson said, “and those two takeaways are big. Turnovers are big factors in the game and that’s on our pillars, with what we talk about in our goals is getting two turnovers and we got that goal tonight. The score didn’t come our way, but getting fourth-down stops and turnovers is something we’re going to feed off of going into these next two weeks.”
Cross to miss rest of season
Mendenhall said UVa sixth-year senior safety De’Vante Cross will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, which will ultimately end his college career.
“The MRI read ended up being much more significant,” Mendenhall said. “He’s tough. He’s been playing with I don’t know what level of damage, but finally the pain threshold and there was an MRI, an extra one that was done, and the read was this is not playable and this has to be fixed and fixed right away.”
Cross has played in 59 games at UVa and has made 129 tackles, six interceptions and seven tackles for loss.
“I’m thankful to him for all the effort and commitment to our program and what he’s helped us do,” Mendenhall said.
Pitt kickoff time announced
Virginia’s Coastal Division contest at Pittsburgh for next Saturday is set for 3:30 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference announced late Saturday night.
The game will be televised on ESPN2.