Notebook: Tight end Sackett Wood shines in increased role

He departed Scott Stadium encouraged by his own performance, but at the same time like the effort was missing the most important element.

“Definitely would’ve meant more if we won,” Virginia junior tight end Sackett Wood Jr. said after logging career highs with six catches and 94 receiving yards in the Cavaliers’ loss to North Carolina on Saturday.

“It feels good,” to play well individually, he said, “but, I wish we had won the game.”

To be fair to Wood, without him, the Hoos wouldn’t have been in the game.

He recorded one critical catch after another on a day UVa needed him to, considering the Cavaliers’ top three receivers — Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis Jr. — were out. The trio entered Saturday with 99 of the team’s 151 receptions on the year.

“An opportunity presented itself,” UVa offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Des Kitchings said, “and everyone knows those three receivers were the starting point of the offense and then they’re not there. So, next man up and Sackett took advantage of his opportunities today.”

Wood’s career-long 33-yard reception in the third quarter set up running back Ronnie Walker Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown that pushed the Cavaliers in front of the Tar Heels.

Wood secured the pass from quarterback Brennan Armstrong and then turned and sprinted up the sideline toward the end zone. His dive for the pylon was originally called a touchdown on the field, but replay review ruled him out at the 1-yard line.

“To see Sackett come on and catch the ball and be consistent,” Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said, “and look to run to score afterward, that’s what I liked to see.”

Wood said being involved early in the game plan helped his confidence. He had two catches for 25 yards on UVa’s first possession of the game.

“First drive when I caught the ball, I was like, ‘OK, I’m probably going to have a game today,’” Wood said.

The 6-foot-4, 244-pound Lynchburg native said he has a great understanding of the system Elliott and Kitchings installed earlier this year.

“It’s definitely an offense that utilizes its tight end,” Wood said, “and obviously I love that. I’m comfortable with everything.”

Missing top three WRs

After playing without Wicks, Thompson and Davis, Elliott said of the three, Wicks’ issue has the most cause for long-term concern.

Wicks is dealing with a bone bruise, Elliott said.

Thompson is expected to return to practice next week, according to the first-year headman, and Davis is day-to-day.

Brown praises Elliott

North Carolina coach Mack Brown, a longtime veteran of the profession and past national-championship winning head coach at Texas, left impressed with the shorthanded Cavaliers.

“Give Tony Elliott credit,” Brown said. “They played hard, they played well and gave themselves a chance to win. Tony’s got things headed in the right direction.”

On the fill-ins

Wood wasn’t the only one to capitalized on increased playing time.

Mike Hollins, who started in place of injured running back Perris Jones, had a team-best 75 rushing yards while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

In the second quarter, freshman running back Xavier Brown scored the first rushing touchdown of his career and that put the Cavaliers ahead 14-10.

That second quarter and the opening period yielded first-career receptions for wide receivers Ethan Davies, a sophomore, and Sean Wilson, a freshman. Wilson had five catches for 61 yards on the afternoon.