Notebook: Special teams miscues cost Cavaliers in loss

Another strong showing

UVa wide receivers Keytaon Thompson and Dontayvion Wicks each went over 100 receiving yards on Saturday, marking another strong effort from the duo.

Thompson’s 14 catches led the team, and his 126 yards put him over 100 receiving yards for the second straight week. His touchdown catch was his first receiving score of the year and he added an eight-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter to knot the game at 31.

Wicks’ 13 receptions were a career high and his 144 receiving yards gave him his sixth 100-yard performance of the campaign.

“Brennan [Armstrong] is exceptional,” Mendenhall said, “but he also throws it to really good targets. And it’s been consistent all year. We have a really good receiving core.”

Back beyond Armstrong

Aside from quarterback Armstrong, who threw for 487 yards and three scores in his return from a rib injury suffered during UVa’s Oct. 30 loss at BYU, the Cavaliers also saw running back Wayne Taulapapa and wide receiver Billy Kemp return to the field.

Taulapapa was dealing with a concussion, and like Armstrong missed last week’s loss to Notre Dame, but he was in the lineup on Saturday and rushed twice for 11 yards.