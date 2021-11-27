Notebook: Slumping Cavaliers turn attention to bowl game

All that’s left is a trip to a bowl game for Virginia.

The Cavaliers have lost their last four, including back-to-back heartbreaking setbacks against Pittsburgh last week, which put the Hoos out of Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title contention, and to rival Virginia Tech on Saturday.

“It’s a sour taste,” UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong said. “This was an important one to us.”

But the Cavaliers’ season isn’t over even though their most important games of the year are behind them.

Armstrong and UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall said the Cavaliers still have aspirations to finish the year with a win.

“We got a little bit more time on our hands to bounce back,” Armstrong said, “which can be handled different ways. With a game such as this right after Pitt, you have to bounce back. We have a little bit more time on our hands.

“I think we just try to forget about it, we have time, people have to deal with it, but we have a lot of time for that. Once we get back practicing, I think we’re just going to be excited to play at a new venue against a different team. We’ve got to get this last one. We have to at this point. We’ve got to end the season on a good note.”