Notebook: Mike Hollins doesn't get another touch after big gain

Virginia running back Mike Hollins wowed the Scott Stadium faithful with a 64-yard run after a catch to push the Cavaliers inside Miami’s 5-yard line late in the third quarter.

The game was tied 3-3 then, and he was energized.

“That brought a lot of momentum to our side,” Hollins said. “That was after halftime, too, and we thought we could let that carry us.”

But on the heels of that gain, Hollins, who displayed speed and athleticism while sprinting past the Hurricanes’ defense, was nowhere to be found.

In UVa’s 14-12 four-overtime loss, he never touched the ball again. And on the four plays immediately following UVa’s longest passing play of the season, the Cavaliers tried a trick play and throw for wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, and then tight end Grant Misch dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone from quarterback Brennan Armstrong.

The Hoos tried two runs before those passing attempts — one for Armstrong and one for freshman running back Xavier Brown, but neither worked.

Of UVa’s three running backs, Hollins was the only one not to lose yards on a run against Miami. He tallied two carries for 16 yards, but both of those touches came before halftime.

“He’s been a third-down back for us,” Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said about Hollins, “and he’s a guy we’ve been challenging.”

Elliott said Hollins, who missed last week’s game against Georgia Tech, recently came out of concussion protocol and only returned to practice this week.

“But some his challenges have been holding onto the football,” Elliott said. “So, he’s got earn his trust there.”

Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said all the running backs are interchangeable.

About what he saw on his catch, Hollins said: “Green grass. I made a guy miss and I saw [wide receiver] Lavel Davis Jr. blocking down field as he always does and all the receivers do, so when I saw my boy blocking, I knew I had to make a big play.”

Hollins said he wasn’t frustrated with the coaches for not getting the ball to him again after that.

Trading punts early

Both punters, UVa’s Daniel Sparks and Miami’s Lou Hedley, were busy from the get-go as the teams combined for 10 punts in the 10 first possessions of the contest and through the final minute of opening half.

For the day, Sparks racked up six attempts and Hedley tallied eight. Sparks averaged 43.5 yards per punt, while Hedley averaged 38.5 yards per boot. Hedley landed five punts inside the UVa 20-yard line and Sparks backed up Miami inside its own 20 on one occasion. Sparks’ 51-yard punt was the longest of the afternoon.

ACC’s Phillips in attendance

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips was in attendance for Saturday’s tilt between UVa and Miami.

It was a few-day stay in Central Virginia for the ACC boss, who arrived in time for Friday’s ACC cross country championships at Panorama Farms.