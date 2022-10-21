Notebook: Dontayvion Wicks dazzles with highlight-reel touchdown

ATLANTA — The quarterback and the offensive coordinator had the same reaction to their wide receiver’s juking and evading of defenders before a sprint into the end zone on Thursday night.

Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks reminded everyone — all 29,362 announced in attendance at Bobby Dodd Stadium, fans of the Cavaliers watching from home, and more importantly, those in his own locker room — exactly what he’s capable of.

His 44-yard touchdown in the Hoos’ win over Georgia Tech will be shown on all of the college football highlight shows through the end of the season.

“I went over to him on the sideline and said, ‘That’s vintage right there, buddy. I haven’t seen that in over a year,’” UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong said. “So, hopefully we can get him back on track and we can see more of that.”

Said Cavaliers OC Des Kitchings: “I’m happy to see it. I’ve been waiting for that. Caught the ball, then he made guys miss in the open field and created an explosive play for a touchdown. We just need more of it, because there’s other opportunities out there.”

Kitchings said UVa’s plan was to push the ball down the field against the Yellow Jackets, and Wicks’ catch on a crossing route — that turned into the touchdown — was part of that attack. Armstrong completed five throws of 20 yards or more on Thursday. Wicks, who finished with four catches for 99 yards, also hauled in a 37-yard reception in his most productive outing since last year when he set the school’s single-season record for receiving yards. Wide receiver Keytaon Thompson had seven catches with one going for 31 yards and another for 22 yards, and wide receiver Lavel Davis added a 31-yard grab.

“Truthfully, coming off the bye week,” Kitchings said, “[the plan] was to be aggressive from the onset, and if we convert, we convert it. And if not, we’ll find a way to make it up on second and third down. The guys made a couple of plays for us early.”

Kitchings said he would’ve liked to see those long completions continue and that there are more to be had moving forward.

UVa coach Tony Elliott said he was encouraged with the progress Armstrong and his receivers displayed.

“I think it’s the offense coming together,” Elliott said, “because a lot of the plays are similar plays, but the timing and chemistry is a little better. The guys are understanding where Brennan wants them to be and Brennan is getting a better understanding of where the launch point is, where the timing is and you’re starting to see some of those things click.”

King-size interception

Cavaliers senior safety Coen King, who had been limited to only two appearances through the first half of the fall due to various injuries entering the clash with the Yellow Jackets, made a major impact in his return to significant action.

His interception in the end zone off a tipped pass in the opening quarter prevented Georgia Tech from taking an early lead. The pick was King’s first of his career.

“We play zone coverage and have a lot of eyes on the ball,” UVa defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said, “so it was a nice job by [King] as far as finishing on the football.”

King had five tackles in the victory, too.

Earlier in the week, King said he’s had to work through a dislocated elbow and a torn MCL.

“But I’m blessed to feel as good as I do now [health wise],” King said Tuesday.

More special teams trouble

Elliott said, “We’ve got look at special teams in general,” after another woeful performance from the Cavaliers’ third phase on Thursday.

The Hoos missed an extra point, missed two field goals, had one of their punts blocked, extended a Georgia Tech drive because of a penalty on a Yellow Jackets punt and had return-man Demick Starling kneel the ball down at his own 3-yard line instead of fair catching a kickoff.

“Too many critical mistakes,” Elliott said, “and poor Demick. We told him, ‘Hey, we’re not returning the ball. We’re fair catching it,’ and he takes a knee.”

Freshman kicker Will Bettridge’s pair of misses comes just weeks after being elevated to the top place-kicking role ahead of Brendan Farrell, who lost the job because of his inconsistencies.

“I’m kind of in a pickle right now,” Elliott said about the field-goal duties.