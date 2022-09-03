Notebook: Davis finds end zone in return to action

The rapid, effortless galloping toward the end zone was certainly one way to show he’s healthy.

Virginia wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. officially put his ACL injury behind him in the opening stanza of the Cavaliers’ 34-17 win over Richmond on Saturday at Scott Stadium. He missed all of last year while recovering from the setback.

But Davis Jr. scored UVa’s first points of the season when he turned a catch on a post route into a 56-yard touchdown reception. The 6-foot-7 pass-catcher slipped past one-trying tackler before using his long strides to race past the goal line.

“As soon as I caught it, I knew I had to beat one man,” Davis Jr. said, “because I knew the safety was going to come over and try to tackle me, so once I beat one man, I was running as hard as I can.”

He said fellow receiver Dontayvion Wicks startled him briefly while Wicks ran next to him down the field.

“I felt somebody tap my cleat a little bit and it was Dontayvion,” Davis Jr. said, “but I didn’t know that so I had to speed up and I ran hard, and then when I was in the end zone so much emotion went through my body and I was so happy and that’s why I was doing high knees into the end zone.”

The catch was the 12th of his career that went for 20 yards or more. He logged four catches for 89 yards on Saturday to give him 24 catches for his career.

Elliott sees ways to improve on sideline

With Saturday being Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott’s first game as a head coach, he took notes during the game and was keeping tabs on how his operation functioned, beyond the x’s and o’s and the final score. He scrutinized everything from how the team broke the huddle to how the plays were signaled in and myriad other non-gameplay issues.

“I want to focus on the core value things,” Elliott said. “How we get out of the huddle. How we get off the field. Do we finish through the end zone when the ball’s kicked out the back of the end zone on kickoffs? There were a lot of things that I was looking at that might not be from a schematic standpoint.”

So what did he see?

“I thought it was relatively clean in the first half,” he said. “And then we started having some success and guys got distracted in the second half.”

Elliott also critiqued his own work in the second half, specifically the moment when he failed to call timeout in the third quarter when the defense had a substitution issue. The play snapped and UVa linebacker Josh Ahern intercepted the ball, but the play was negated by a substitution penalty.

“I was too late,” said Elliott. “That’s something I’ve got to learn from.”

Players relish first victory

UVa players said they were proud to reward Elliott with a victory in his debut as their coach.

“It meant a lot,” linebacker Nick Jackson, who logged a team-best 14 tackles, said. “You put in all that work, and it’s a long season. It’s been a long nine months to get to this point. So, for him, for the future of the program and for us, it was awesome.”

Said quarterback Brennan Armstrong: “It’s a huge deal to get to 1-0. It’s the whole point of playing. You’ve got to win.”

Hoos win sixth straight opener

UVa won a season-opening contest for the sixth straight year. The Cavaliers are now 79-21-7 all-time in home-openers.