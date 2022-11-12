Notebook: Cavaliers have no answer for Pittsburgh's defensive line

For all of the areas Virginia lacked competency in on Saturday during its 37-7 loss, the Cavaliers’ inexperienced offensive line against Pittsburgh’s defensive line was the easiest of mismatches for the Panthers to take advantage of.

Especially, with the Panthers staked to a two-touchdown lead within the first minute of the game.

Their advantage only grew larger throughout the first quarter, too, which meant in order for UVa to get back in the contest the Hoos were going to have to throw the ball.

“We didn’t want to get back into a truly drop-back passing game against them,” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said. “So, you saw we were still trying to get some runs going and it was unfortunate that we weren’t able to get anything going in the run game.

“Then it became a max-protection game,” Kitchings continued, “and getting three [receivers] out, but they were blitzing us, and there were a few times we got completions, but a few times we didn’t. Then, we’re back in second-and-long and third-and-long and it’s hard to convert.”

The Panthers’ D-Line, which is full of future pros, racked up eight sacks of UVa quarterback Brennan Armstrong, and were seemingly in the backfield every time he took more than a few-step drop and quick release.

Their eight sacks were spread out among six players — defensive tackles John Morgan III and Calijah Kancey each had two and fellow defensive ends Habakkuk Baldonado, and Deslin Alexandre each had one as did safety Judson Tallandier II.

Kitchings said Pitt’s defensive line was the best UVa had played against since Illinois’ in Week 2.

The Cavaliers couldn’t keep the pocket clean for Armstrong, who was steamrolled to the ground by Kancey to end the third quarter, when the likely early-round NFL Draft pick disrupted the Cavaliers’ attempt at a flea-flicker pass down the field. Armstrong didn’t have enough time to get rid of the ball.

“I tell the officials every day, ‘They can’t block [Kancey] and they can’t block [Baldonado],’” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. “They can’t block them. Kancey was unbelievable.”

And O-Line’s frustration began to each its boiling point earlier in the third quarter.

Senior right guard Derek Devine and Pitt linebacker SirVocea Dennis had to be separated after they were pushing and shoving following a sack of Armstrong on the Cavaliers’ first possession after halftime.

Later in the period, UVa sophomore center Ty Furnish and the Panthers’ Morgan were each ejected when they were caught swinging at each other.

Fields contributes in return

He missed UVa’s first nine games while working his way back from a foot injury, but on Saturday, Hoos wide receiver Malachi Fields logged five catches for 58 yards.

The Monticello alum was one of the few bright spots for the Cavaliers’ offense, which was limited to a season-low 144 total yards of offense.

His outstretched, leaping 9-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter was the first touchdown of his career.

“It was a routine play,” Fields said of his touchdown. “We do it all the time in practice and I just had to go out there and execute.”

Said UVa coach Tony Elliott about Fields: “He exceeded my expectation.”

Fields was needed, too, considering UVa was without starting wide receivers Dontavyion Wicks (bone bruise), Keytaon Thompson (foot) and Lavel Davis Jr. (concussion protocol) for the second straight game.

Freshman JR Wilson, senior Billy Kemp IV and junior Demick Starling started in place of the three first-team pass-catchers, and Fields came off the bench.

Wicks headed to Senior Bowl

Wicks accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4, the all-star game announced late Friday night.

Wicks, UVa’s single-season record holder for receiving yards with 1,203 to go along with nine touchdowns in 2021 when he was a was an All-ACC first-team selection, was the second member of this year’s UVa team to officially accept an invite to play in college football’s premier all-star event. The Senior Bowl announced earlier in the day on Friday that Hoos cornerback Anthony Johnson accepted his invite as well.

Wicks and Johnson are the first pair of Cavaliers to earn opportunities to play in the same Senior Bowl since tight end Tony Poljan and linebacker Charles Snowden did two years ago.

This season, Wicks has 30 catches for 430 yards and two touchdowns. He’s missed each of the Cavaliers’ last two games.