Northwestern Transfer WR Commits To Virginia

That’s three transfer commitments in less than 24 hours for Virginia.

On Monday, the Cavaliers landed a pledge from former Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington, who announced his decision on Twitter to join UVa.

The Lawrenceville, Ga. native spent the past four seasons with the Wildcats and had his most productive campaign this past fall.

He hauled in 65 catches – the sixth most for any receiver in the Big Ten in 2022 – for 694 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound pass-catcher has logged 120 receptions for 1,348 receiving yards and three scores over 40 games played.

The Hoos have empty voids at the position to fill, too, and the veteran Washington could help them do so. Both UVa wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Billy Kemp IV have declared for the NFL Draft. Wicks has already committed to play in the Senior Bowl this February.

It’s possible that wide receiver Keytaon Thompson, a sixth-year senior this past fall, could return for a seventh season of college – given the NCAA’s decision to grant all UVa players whose eligibility was due to expire in 2022 an extra year to play in the aftermath of last month’s tragic shooting on Grounds that killed three of their teammates.

Other notable receivers UVa is slated to return include Malachi Fields, JR Wilson and Demick Starling.

Washington joins former Monmouth quarterback Tony Muskett and ex-Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) offensive lineman Daijon Parker as transfers committed to Virginia. Both Muskett and Parker made their decisions on Sunday.