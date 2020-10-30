Northam signs executive order allowing VHSL sports to return in December

Additionally, the guidlines recommend detailed protocols for cleaning and disinfecting, mask protocols, transportation guidelines and specific instructions with how to safely run individual sports and activities.

"I appreciate the information given by the VHSL and look forward to seeing athletics/activities back in the swing of things," Louisa County athletic director George Stanley said. "In my opinion, it is not just about the plan — it is about an opportunity for our kids and coaches to compete and develop stronger relationships with one another."

The VHSL received input from numerous organizations, including the National Federation of High Schools Sports Medicine Advisory committee, the NCAA, USA Football, USA Field Hockey, US Lacrosse, USA Wrestling and the National Wrestling Coaches Association. They also received feedback from school administrators state-wide, as well as from the VHSL coaches advisory committee.

“The Amended Executive Order 67 is, simply put, great news,” Monticello athletic director Matthew Pearman Jr. said Friday. “We have been planning and planning for months for the safe return of our students to the athletics and activities that they love. Today’s announcement allows us to take the next steps forward.”