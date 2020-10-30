North Cross rallies to top Fork Union in rematch

FORK UNION – Mark Shuman called Fork Union’s 50-14 road loss to North Cross earlier this year a “wake-up” call for his team.
The Blue Devils took another step in their progression Friday with a strong effort in a 28-20 home loss to the Raiders.
“That’s the beauty of playing right now,” Shuman said. “If we do have a season in the spring with the Prep League, we’re just trying to learn from this right now, use this as a preseason, get these guys in the offseason and the winter and hopefully we’re back at it in March.”
Fork Union (1-4) looked sharp early on, cashing in on a couple of opportunities by the defense to build a 14-0 lead just seven minutes into the game.
On the opening possession, defensive end Alex Williams put great pressure on North Cross quarterback Gabe Zappia and forced a fumble on an attempted pass. Williams then scooped the loose ball up and rumbled 57 yards for a touchdown to give FUMA a 7-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, the FUMA offense went to work as Myles Garrett made a great one-handed grab on a fade pattern to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 advantage with 5:04 left in the quarter.
Shuman wasn’t shocked at all by the play.
“The thing about Myles Garrett, he’s one of those guys that came to Fork Union and didn’t want to buy in right away,” Shuman said. “Got into trouble his first week and I gave him some steps to improve and try to get back on and a credit to him, he’s really turned it around 360 degrees. He’s a leader and he’s got to figure that out. Obviously, his play on the field speaks for him athletically.”
After a sluggish first quarter, the North Cross offense finally got on track. Zappia capped a long scoring drive with a five-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal to trim the lead to 14-7 with 9:16 left in the half.
Fork Union responded with a big play of its own from its offense. Williams found Garrett on a five-yard slant route and the receiver motored through the Raiders' defense to set up a first and goal from the 1. Two plays later, Williams plowed his way into the end zone on a quarterback sneak to give FUMA a 20-7 lead with 5:41 left in the half.
The big plays continued as Zappia found Ian Cann on an 18-yard touchdown strike with 52.6 seconds left in the half to make it a one-score game heading into halftime.
The third quarter was a defensive struggle, as both teams came up with timely stops to end scoring drives.
North Cross finally broke through with 6:59 left on a wacky passing play. Zappia tried to find James Jackson, a University of Virginia commit, in the back of the end zone, but Fork Union's Dominique Julius made a great leaping play to knock the ball away from him. Michael Mack was in the vicinity for North Cross and hauled in the batted ball for a touchdown and a 21-20 lead.
Fork Union’s offense sputtered on its next two drives and North Cross used a big six-yard run from Mekhi Hines on fourth down to extend a drive. Four plays later, Zappia found Mack for a 26-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 28-20 with 38.4 seconds left.
The Blue Devils had one last chance to tie the game, but V’Jon Hampton’s double pass was deflected by a North Cross defender and Jackson intercepted the batted ball near midfield to seal the win.
“It’s a learning experience right now,” Shuman said. “We can be a good team; we’ve just got to finish and do our jobs and we’ll be alright.”
Fork Union is slated to wrap up its fall slate next Friday in a home contest with Prep League rival Woodberry Forest at 3 p.m. Administrators from both schools are still trying to iron out the details of the game and are expected to make a final decision Tuesday.
Shuman said that would be another great opportunity for his team.
“Right now, we’re in a slump,” he said. “You can either give up and take next week off and play Woodberry and get our butts kicked, or we can buckle down and try to get [a win] in our last game. Luckily, we’ve got another game next week, hopefully we’ll play it, hopefully we’ll improve and hopefully we can get a W.”
