North Cross rallies to top Fork Union in rematch

FORK UNION – Mark Shuman called Fork Union’s 50-14 road loss to North Cross earlier this year a “wake-up” call for his team.

The Blue Devils took another step in their progression Friday with a strong effort in a 28-20 home loss to the Raiders.

“That’s the beauty of playing right now,” Shuman said. “If we do have a season in the spring with the Prep League, we’re just trying to learn from this right now, use this as a preseason, get these guys in the offseason and the winter and hopefully we’re back at it in March.”

Fork Union (1-4) looked sharp early on, cashing in on a couple of opportunities by the defense to build a 14-0 lead just seven minutes into the game.

On the opening possession, defensive end Alex Williams put great pressure on North Cross quarterback Gabe Zappia and forced a fumble on an attempted pass. Williams then scooped the loose ball up and rumbled 57 yards for a touchdown to give FUMA a 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, the FUMA offense went to work as Myles Garrett made a great one-handed grab on a fade pattern to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 advantage with 5:04 left in the quarter.

Shuman wasn’t shocked at all by the play.