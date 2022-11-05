North Carolina thwarts shorthanded Virginia's upset bid

Don’t call them replacements or understudies.

This group of Virginia backups enabled the Cavaliers to threaten Saturday’s nationally-ranked foe.

And during a fall in which UVa has searched for solutions on offense, the personnel that closely resembled one seen in a spring game, had answers.

Hoos tight end Sackett Wood Jr.’s 33-yard reception midway through the third quarter set up running back Ronnie Walker Jr.’s 1-yard touchdown run to propel the Cavaliers in front of visiting No. 17 North Carolina and send Scott Stadium to its most enthusiastic roar of the campaign.

Unfortunately for those spectators decked out in blue and orange, UVa couldn’t keep its advantage in the 127th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry.

The Tar Heels rattled off 14 straight points until there were less than four minutes left and knocked off the upset-minded Cavaliers, 31-28, to remain unbeaten in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

Following Walker’s touchdown, Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) responded with an eight-play scoring drive to erase the deficit to go ahead, 24-21. Wide receiver Josh Downs, who got behind safety Jonas Sanker and who UVa (3-6, 1-5 ACC) couldn’t cover all afternoon, polished off the possession with a 19-yard touchdown grab on a throw to the corner of the end zone from quarterback Drake Maye. Downs tallied a game-best 15 receptions and 166 receiving yards on Saturday.

Maye and the Heels padded their edge when he checked down and threw to running back Elijah Green in the flat on their next series. Green turned the routine reception into a 22-yard touchdown, evading Hoos defensive back Darrius Bratton in the process.

But until then, the Cavaliers challenged the Tar Heels without some of their best offensive players.

First-team wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis Jr. as well as starting running back Perris Jones were each out, forcing Wood into a magnified role and freshman wide receiver Sean Wilson, junior wide receiver Demick Starling and junior running back Mike Hollins into starting roles for the first time either in their careers or this season.

And that bunch helped the Cavaliers initialize their try for an upending in the opening minutes when they registered a touchdown on their first possession for the first time this year.

UVa was creative and varied its looks during the drive.

Quarterback Brennan Armstrong carried three times for 16 yards and capped the scoring sequence with a 4-yard touchdown run. He also threw three times with two throws to Wood for 25 to move the ball into UNC territory. Wood registered a career-best six catches for 94 yards in the loss.

Backup signal-caller Jay Woolfolk appeared as a wide receiver and running back for three snaps, enticing the Tar Heels’ defense to at least pay attention to the threat Woolfolk presents. Hollins’ 15-yard run preceded the Armstrong’s rushing score.

Through the first half, the Cavaliers outgained UNC 243 total yards of offense to 195. UVa freshman running back Xavier Brown, who rotated with Hollins and Walker, gave the Hoos a lead with 2:04 left before halftime when he ended a 13-play drive with a 3-yard run. The touchdown was the first of Brown’s career.

On the other side, UVa’s defense became the first opponent of Carolina this fall to hold the Tar Heels without a first-quarter touchdown.

Linebacker Nick Jackson’s third-down sack of Maye halted their first possession in the red zone and forced them to settle for a field goal.

It wasn’t until with less than six minutes to play in the second quarter that Maye’s 5-yard rushing touchdown, an elusive field-reversing sprint to cross the goal line toward his left after the right side was completely defended when he originally rolled that way, got UNC in the end zone. When the Heels tried to move the ball late in the half, Hoos defensive end Paul Akere’s pursuit, chase and sack of Maye derailed their chance to push the home team into the break with a 14-10 advantage.