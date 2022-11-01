North Carolina in command of Coastal Division title race heading into matchup with Virginia

The trajectory North Carolina is on — as it prepares for Saturday’s trip to Virginia — has the Tar Heels energized about the final third of their regular-season slate.

In the fourth year of coach Mack Brown’s second stint in charge at UNC, his program is ascending.

Carolina is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference action for the first time since 2015, and more importantly, the Heels have a two-game lead in the Coastal Division standings with a clear path toward the ACC title game.

“This team has done some special things to get us to this point of the season,” Brown said this week. “You love to be playing for something in late October, early November.”

He said one attribute he’s appreciated about this particular bunch is how the group is player-led.

Wide receiver Josh Downs, who’s logged three 100-yard receiving performances in the last four games, said that’s the biggest change since his arrival in Chapel Hill three years ago. He and his teammates don’t rely on their coaches to propel them forward anymore.

“We definitely have held each other accountable,” Downs said. “If we don’t do something right, it’s on us. It’s not on a coach, and so it’s always been like that this year. … We’re the ones out there making the plays. The coaches can only do so much and I feel as if we have to be the ones to hold each other accountable because we’re on the field with each other.”

UNC began the campaign unranked following last season’s 6-7 showing, but is sitting No. 17 and No. 15 nationally in this week’s AP Poll and Coaches Poll, respectively.

Downs said the Tar Heels never worried about the lack of preseason expectations and instead, concentrated on a one-day-at-a-time approach.

“Last year, I thought we were really good, but we didn’t perform as well,” Downs said, “so being that I was on last year’s team, it was more that we just went out there every week and played and whatever happens, happens, but we needed to do our job to win games. So, we’ve taken care of business each and every week, and we haven’t looked ahead to the future and those are the main things we’ve done.”

It’s helped enhance their belief in the formula, he said, as they’ve earned one win after another. Early road victories at hostile Appalachian State and Georgia State, the Tar Heels survived in, but Downs said the most critical win was a 41-10 thumping of Virginia Tech on Oct. 1 after getting beat by Notre Dame the week before.

UNC had dropped five of their previous six encounters with the Hokies. To knock off Virginia Tech, Tar Heels redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye threw for 363 yards and three scores and rushed for two touchdowns. Downs tallied 120 receiving yards and the defense logged its best effort to date while limiting Virginia Tech to 273 total yards.

“We blew Virginia Tech out and it was like, ‘OK, we might be working with something,’” Downs said. “Then, we won two close games against Miami and Duke on the road and we handled business late in those games and I think doing that was a big step for us because we lost a lot of those games in the past.”

At Duke, wide receiver Antonie Green’s 8-yard touchdown reception from Maye with 16 seconds to go provided the Tar Heels their last-minute win over the rival Blue Devils.

And the passing game has been the constant for UNC since the start of the year.

Maye is tied for the most passing touchdowns (29) nationally with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Downs and Green enter the clash with the Cavaliers having racked up the third most receiving touchdowns for a pair of teammates (13) in the country only behind the Buckeyes’ Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt and Ramel Keyton. Those duos have combined for 17.

Maye didn’t win the starting signal-caller job until more than halfway through training camp, but that didn’t deter Downs, Green or any other pass-catcher the Heels have from getting in rhythm with the new quarterback. He’s thrown touchdowns to 10 different recipients this fall, making it extremely difficult for opposing defenses to scheme against one or two receivers.

Tight end Kamari Morales has four touchdown receptions and wide receiver J.J. Jones is averaging 21 yards per catch. Morales, Jones and Green all have at least one catch of 50 yards or more.

“When you have a really good quarterback, it’s not too hard to make chemistry,” Downs said. “We just run our routes. We try to get open and he finds the open man.”

Brown said Maye is on par with any other freshman quarterback he’s had in his long coaching career.

“You start talking about guys like Vince Young,” Brown, the former national-championship winning coach at Texas, said. “You start talking about Colt McCoy. These are guys that are really good players, and he’s obviously in that mix. I think he’s as good as anybody this early at running and throwing.”

Downs said every player on offense, including Maye, has benefited from being in coordinator Phil Longo’s system for multiple seasons.

On defense, success hasn’t come as instantly. UNC yielded 39.5 points per game through its four nonconference contests, but has been better in ACC play while allowing just 23.2 points per game.

Brown said he was encouraged by the way the Tar Heels held Pittsburgh star running back Israel Abanikanda to 127 rushing yards in their win over the Panthers this past weekend. Abanikanda has run for more yards in five other games this season, including for 320 against Virginia Tech.

“We’re getting better,” Brown said.

That’s been the theme, though, for this version of the Tar Heels throughout their rise into an ACC contender this fall. And Downs said he wants to continue to see that happen during this final month.

After Carolina visits UVa, it goes to Wake Forest ahead of capping the schedule with back-to-back home bouts against Georgia Tech and N.C. State.

“We’ve talked to the guys about how they’re rated and going up in the polls each week,” Brown said. “… Ten years from now people aren’t going to ask you where you were rated after Game 8. They’re going to ask you where you’re rated at the end of the year. So, nobody cares. So, good for you, but forget it and move on. Then, you start talking about the scenarios in the Coastal and none of that matters. You’ve got to be good enough to win and if you win, it takes care of itself.”

Said Downs about the possibility of reaching the ACC championship game: “Hopefully, we stay on that track.”