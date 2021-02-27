North Carolina edges Virginia baseball team to win series

Max Cotier and Logan Michaels each put together two-hit efforts for the Wahoos in the loss. Cotier drove in Virginia’s lone run with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning that allowed Michaels to score from second.

Cotier finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. Michaels reached base for the sixth-straight game and produced his second two-hit effort of the 2021 season. The senior captain was 2-for-4 with a run scored and has reached base in 17-straight games dating back to last season.

The Cavaliers put the tying run in scoring position in both the sixth and the seventh innings. Pry inherited runners on first and second with one out in the sixth and struck out the next two batters. The Cavaliers put themselves into position again to tie it in the seventh after a one-out Michaels single to center and a Chris Newell walk, but Pry once again came out unscathed.

North Carolina plated the first of its two runs on a two-out RBI single by Johnny Castagnozzi in the second inning. With runners on first and third in the fourth, Tomas Frick broke for second base and on the putout attempt near the bag, Justice Thompson stole home to score what would prove to be the game-winning run.

Virginia will look to avoid the series sweep on Sunday with right-hander Mike Vasil (1-0) on the mound. He will be opposed by fellow righty Max Alba (1-0). First pitch in Chapel Hill is slated for 1 p.m. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.