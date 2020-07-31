The University of Virginia athletics department shared positive news Friday afternoon.
In its latest round of COVID-19 testing, the Cavaliers received no additional positive tests.
Since testing began on July 5, 235 student-athletes have been tested. Of those 235 student-athletes, only four have produced positive tests.
The football team has had 112 student-athletes tested, with three athletes producing positive results. That means 123 student-athletes from other sports have combined to produce just one positive result.
None of the student-athletes who tested positive were hospitalized.
Football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and field hockey are the UVa athletic programs back in Charlottesville preparing for the upcoming fall season. The ACC announced earlier this week that athletic competition can begin in early September, as long as programs follow ACC health guidelines.
Football games can begin the week of Sept. 7, while Olympic sport competitions can start Sept. 10.
Wearing masks, sanitizing equipment and physically distancing are among the different protocols in place to keep Virginia athletes safe ahead of the season. So far, the plans are working.
Dates for schedules are still to be determined, although UVa received its 10 football conference foes for the 2020 fall season this week. Other programs, including Olympic sports, await their official fall schedules.
In the meantime, the Cavaliers will continue their preseason workouts thanks to superb testing numbers through the first three weeks back on Grounds.
Adding in students and in-person classes will add a wrinkle to the plans for a safe return to sports. Travel to road contests also adds a challenge yet faced by the Virginia athletic programs.
Challenges remain, but the Cavaliers have done well through the initial stages of returning to competitive action.
