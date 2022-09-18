No. 9 Virginia field hockey team rallies for home win over No. 13 Saint Joseph's

The No. 9 Virginia field hockey team rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to earn a 3-2 win over No. 13 Saint Joseph's on Sunday at the UVa Turf Field.

The Cavaliers (4-3, 0-1 ACC) rebounded from their slow start by scoring three unanswered goals in the second half to secure the victory.

UVa took eight shots in the third quarter, with two of them finding their target. Freshman Dani Mendez-Trendler made it a 2-1 game with a second-chance goal after a penalty corner with four minutes left in the period, then senior Laura Janssen tied the game three minutes later, deflecting in a hard shot from sophomore Taryn Tkachuk.

Three minutes into the final period, Mendez-Trendler drew another penalty corner for the Cavaliers, their sixth of the game. Sophomore Jans Croon swept the ball from the top of the circle, finding Adele Iacobucci’s outstretched stick. The ball deflected into the corner of the cage to give UVa a 3-2 advantage.

“In the second half, we attacked the outsides of the field where the space was," Virginia coach Michele Madison said. "Emily Field really started us off with an overlapping run into the circle that just gave the team a lot of energy to get a corner from that and a goal. Then they just fed off each other and got the energy going.”

Saint Joseph’s played the final five minutes of the game with an empty net but was not able to generate a shot. UVa freshman goalkeeper Jet Trimborn picked up a win in her first career start. Virginia held a 12-5 edge in shots, outshooting SJU 10-2 in the second half.

Madison was pleased with how her team was able to bounce back on Sunday following a tough 2-1 loss to Boston College on Friday.

“This is a big win because Friday was so disappointing because we know we could have won that game and we let one get away," Madison said. "To overcome that disappointment emotionally, it's almost harder than overcoming just the actual hockey. The team showed their resiliency and determination and they found a way to do it against a very difficult team to play against.”

The Cavaliers return to ACC action next weekend when they host No. 10 Syracuse on Friday at 4 p.m.