No. 8 Virginia women's soccer team falls to No. 11 Duke in ACC quarterfinals

The No. 8 Virginia women’s soccer team's time in the ACC Tournament came to an end late Sunday night with a 2-1 loss to No. 11 Duke in the quarterfinals at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia (13-3-3) was the fourth-seeded team in the tournament, while Duke (12-4-2) was seeded fifth.

The Blue Devils broke a 1-1 tie in the 56th minute on a goal from Kat Rader and the Cavaliers could not find the equalizer down the stretch.

“It was a tough result," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "We played very well in large stretches. Give Duke credit for burying the chances they got. They punished us for some mistakes that we made and that’s what good teams do. We knew this was going to be a close game that would come down to making plays. We didn’t make enough in our defensive box and we didn’t make enough in the offensive box. We’ve got to get a little more consistent."

Duke struck first in the third minute on a goal from Michelle Cooper. Maggie Graham found Rader in transition before Rader quickly played the ball ahead to Cooper, who picked up the ball in stride approaching the box and sent her shot in across the face of the goal and past the left post for the goal and a 1-0 Blue Devils lead.

"Obviously, the first five minutes is causing us some problems," Swanson said. "It’s not as simple as people think it is. I wish it was a mentality thing but there’s a little more that goes into it."

Virginia tied things up in the 36th minute with a goal from Alexa Spaanstra. Talia Staude brought the ball up the middle of the field and found Lia Godfrey near the box. The junior midfielder then redirected the ball ahead to Spaanstra, who scored for the third straight game and now has seven goals on the season and 36 for her career.

Virginia will now await the announcement of the NCAA Tournament field on Nov. 7. As they wait to find out their place in the bracket, the Cavaliers will focus on improving as they take aim at a deep postseason run.

"I have a lot of confidence in the team and we have a whole new season ahead," Swanson said. "I’m focused on getting better and preparing ourselves for the NCAA Tournament.”