The No. 8 Virginia men’s tennis team closed out its weekend road trip to North Carolina with a 4-2 victory over No. 22 N.C. State on Sunday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The Cavaliers (19-4, 10-0 ACC) — who kicked off the weekend with a 4-0 win over No. 19 Wake Forest on Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C. — won the doubles point and picked up straight-set victories on the top three singles courts against the Wolfpack (13-8, 7-3 ACC) on Sunday. Iñaki Montes clinched the victory with a win on court two.

Playing its third straight match against a top-25 opponent, Virginia earned its 11th win in a row and its 43rd straight victory against ACC opponents.

Ryan Goetz and Alex Kiefer opened the match with a 6-2 victory on doubles court three. Montes and William Woodall clinched the point with a 6-3 win against No. 15 Robin Catry and Luca Staehli on the top court.

In singles, Jeffrey von der Schulenburg downed Braden Shick 6-3, 6-0 to put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0. After Catry earned a point for N.C. State on court four, Chris Rodesch closed out a 6-4, 6-4 win for UVa on court one. N.C. State’s Fona van Sambeek countered with a 6-2, 7-5 win on court five to make it 3-2 before Montes ended the match with a 7-5, 6-2 victory on court two against No. 61 Raafa Izquierdo Luque.

Virginia will close out the regular season this upcoming week with home matches against Clemson (Friday, 5 p.m.) and Georgia Tech (April 16, noon).

The Cavaliers will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the program’s first NCAA team championship during the Clemson match, with members of the 2013 team being honored between doubles and singles.

The Georgia Tech match will be the Cavaliers’ senior day with fifth-year student-athletes Ryan Goetz and William Woodall being honored in a pre-match ceremony