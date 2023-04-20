He chalked up his success to those who follow him in the batting order.

“It’s been good,” Virginia shortstop Griff O’Ferrall said earlier this week of the strong sophomore season he’s putting together. “I have guys around me that make it easy like Jake [Gelof], Ethan [O’Donnell], Kyle [Teel] behind me, so anytime we can be locked in together, they make my job a little easier for sure.”

Of course, it helps that O’Donnell, Gelof, Teel and Ethan Anderson are often driving O’Ferrall home when he reaches base. His 50 runs scored are the most in the ACC and are tied for the fourth most in the country.

But O’Ferrall, the Cavaliers’ leadoff man, is riding a 15-game hitting streak as he and the No. 8 Hoos (32-6, 12-6 ACC) continue their road swing with a three-game weekend series at Notre Dame (20-15, 8-10 ACC). Start times at Frank Eck Stadium in South Bend are set for 6 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

O’Ferrall was 3-for-3 with three runs scored in Tuesday’s win over VCU at The Diamond in Richmond. He’s batting .533 (32-for-60) with nine multi-hit efforts during his hitting streak.

In the 19-6 win against the Rams, the Cavaliers had other significant offensive contributions, too.

Gelof, the nation’s leader in RBI, drove in five runs and homered for the seventh time in his last seven games. Teel homered, too, and scored three times. And the switch-hitting Anderson was 5-for-6 and hit a home run both right- and left-handed in the victory.

Anderson is 8-for-his-last-11, and the offense has returned to form following a pair of losses in the first two games of UVa’s home series against Pitt last week. After scoring a total of nine runs in those two setbacks, the Cavaliers racked up 27 total runs across the series finale against the Panthers and midweek bout at VCU.

“Certainly, our guys came ready to play and swung the bats very, very well,” UVa coach Brian O’Connor said Tuesday. “We were opportunistic, and Ethan Anderson’s day was incredible that he had offensively.”

The Hoos will look to keep their offense rolling against Notre Dame — a College World Series participant last year, but a squad now that is still figuring out how to win this season under first-year coach Shawn Stiffler, who held the same job at VCU during the previous 11 years. The Irish’s .233 team batting average is the lowest in the ACC this spring and their 198 runs scored are the fewest in the league.

Matched up against Notre Dame’s light-hitting offense, the top of UVa’s rotation — Brian Edgington (6-1, 2.36 ERA) on Friday and Nick Parker (3-0, 5.29 ERA) on Saturday — will be seeking a bounce back following lackluster starts during each of their outings last week. Pitt tagged Edgington for five runs over 4.1 innings and then knocked Parker out in 3.1 frames after scoring three runs against him.

UVa leads the ACC Coastal Division standings and the Irish sit fifth in the Atlantic.