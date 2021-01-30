No. 8 Virginia goes cold late, falls to No. 20 Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — In the first half, with Virginia draining 3-pointers, Keve Aluma helped keep Virginia Tech in the game.
In the second half, he helped the Hokies take it over.
Aluma scored a career-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as No. 20 Virginia Tech roared past No. 8 UVa in the second half, winning 65-51 and knocking off its fourth ranked opponent of the season.
“I think we had all seen that nobody thought we would win this game,” said Aluma. “That just fuels us more.”
It was Tech’s largest margin of victory against the Cavaliers since 2003.
“You could feel it how badly they wanted it,” said UVa coach Tony Bennett. “I didn’t feel we answered that.”
Virginia got 13 points from senior forward Jay Huff and 11 from junior guard Kihei Clark. But after sinking seven shots from 3-point range in the first half, UVa managed just three 3s after the break.
Aluma, a Wofford transfer, helped fuel a dominant 19-0 run late in the second half as the Hokies snapped a four-game losing streak against Virginia and ended the Cavaliers’ 15-game ACC win streak.
Virginia Tech (13-3, 7-2 ACC) played its second game without suspended Tyrece Radford, the team’s second leading scorer and rebounder. But Aluma more than covered for that absence.
Virginia’s hot 3-point shooting threatened to turn Saturday night’s rivalry contest into a no contest. But Aluma’s big night and a big Hokies’ run in the second half made sure it was another memorable installment in the series.
Five of Virginia’s first six made shots were 3-pointers as it built a 17-13 lead on Sam Hauser’s well-defended, shot-clocking beating 3 with 11:16 to play in the half.
In all, UVa (11-3, 7-1) hit seven first-half 3-pointers, with three coming against tight defense as the shot-clock expired.
A monster first half from Aluma kept things tight. He drove down the lane for a two-handed dunk that tied the game 21-21 with 6:10 left before the break. Aluma scored 16 of his points before halftime.
But UVa ended the half on an 8-0 run, taking a 29-21 lead to the locker room despite coming up empty on its final five possessions.
Virginia Tech got a spark early in the second half from Cone. The sophomore guard came in mired in a shooting slump. He had gone just 2 for 17 from 3 the last three games and missed his first two on Saturday. But Cone knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc in the first four minutes of the second half, giving the Hokies’ offense an added — and much needed — dimension.
Tech got within 39-34 after Aluma scored against a Huff and Hauser double team with 14:23 to play. But with Huff on the bench, Hauser answered on the other end with a 3 from the wing that put UVa back in firm control.
A 3-pointer by Naheim Alleyne made it a one-shot game, cutting Virginia’s lead to 43-41 with 9:32 to play, and Wabissa Bede followed in kind with a 3 that made it 45-44 Cavaliers with 8:57 to go.
A 3-pointer by sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor tied the game 47-47. And Tech wasn’t done. The Hokies scored the next 16 points — with seven coming from Aluma — to go up 63-47 with 2:40 to play.
“They just ran away with it,” Bennett said.