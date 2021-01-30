No. 8 Virginia goes cold late, falls to No. 20 Virginia Tech

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia’s hot 3-point shooting threatened to turn Saturday night’s rivalry contest into a no contest. But Aluma’s big night and a big Hokies’ run in the second half made sure it was another memorable installment in the series.

Five of Virginia’s first six made shots were 3-pointers as it built a 17-13 lead on Sam Hauser’s well-defended, shot-clocking beating 3 with 11:16 to play in the half.

In all, UVa (11-3, 7-1) hit seven first-half 3-pointers, with three coming against tight defense as the shot-clock expired.

A monster first half from Aluma kept things tight. He drove down the lane for a two-handed dunk that tied the game 21-21 with 6:10 left before the break. Aluma scored 16 of his points before halftime.

But UVa ended the half on an 8-0 run, taking a 29-21 lead to the locker room despite coming up empty on its final five possessions.

Virginia Tech got a spark early in the second half from Cone. The sophomore guard came in mired in a shooting slump. He had gone just 2 for 17 from 3 the last three games and missed his first two on Saturday. But Cone knocked down a pair of shots from beyond the arc in the first four minutes of the second half, giving the Hokies’ offense an added — and much needed — dimension.