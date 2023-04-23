The Virginia baseball team was swept in a weekend series for the first time this season.

The Cavaliers dropped a pair of games to Notre Dame on Sunday, falling 10-2 in the opener and 5-4 victory in the nightcap. The Fighting Irish (23-15, 11-10 ACC) won the series opener, 10-7, on Friday night.

Virginia (32-9, 12-9 ACC) has now lost its last two ACC series and dropped five of its last six conference games. The Wahoos also fell to 8-7 in road games this year and have lost three straight games for the first time since the 2022 season.

Sophomore Casey Saucke was a bright spot for the Cavaliers on Sunday, going 4-for-7 over the two games with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

In the first game, solo home runs by Carter Putz in the first inning and Jack Penney in the fourth inning helped Notre Dame jump out to a 4-0 advantage after the first four innings.

The Cavaliers cut the Fighting Irish's lead in half in the top of the sixth inning thanks a to a two-run homer by Anthony Stephan, his second long ball of the season.

But Notre Dame scored six unanswered runs over the next three innings to help clinch the series. The game was broken open by a three-run home run by Vinny Martinez in the bottom half of the sixth, one of four fighting Irish home runs in the contest.

Notre Dame starting pitcher Blake Hely tossed a season-high 7.1 innings, scattered six UVa hits and allowed just the two runs on Stephan’s long ball. Hely fanned eight batters and was credited with his second win of the season.

In the nightcap, Virginia had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth inning but could not get the run across the plate.

With the Cavaliers trailing 5-4, Saucke hit a two-out double in the top of the ninth to bring the tying run to the plate. The next batter, pinch-hitter Colin Tuft, was hit by a pitch, putting the go-ahead run on first.

But Notre Dame reliever Caden Spivey got out of the jam, inducing a game-ending lineout to seal the victory and the series sweep. Spivey limited the Cavaliers to two hits over the final 4.1 innings to earn the win.

UVa committed a season-high four errors in game two, the most in a game since May 15, 2022 against Clemson.

The Cavaliers will look to get back on track when they begin an 11-game homestand on Tuesday against Liberty at 6 p.m. Virginia then hosts Towson on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before resuming ACC play against Duke on Friday at Disharoon Park.