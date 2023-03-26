The belt-high, draped-right-over-the-plate slider was no match for Jake Gelof.

Virginia’s most powerful hitter struck to demolish, sending the baseball where he’s sent so many in his time with the Hoos.

“I saw the slider up a little bit and stayed through it,” Gelof said of the third-inning, three-run homer that was blasted off the top of the Clubhouse well beyond the fence in left-center field and that brought the eager crowd of 5,000-plus to its feet at Disharoon Park.

“That’s what I’ve been working on,” he said, “trying to go hard and through the middle of the field.”

The smash of a round-tripper provided the No. 8 Cavaliers their first three runs in a game-breaking eight-run frame en route to a 15-4 victory on Sunday to sweep visiting Florida State.

It was UVa’s (22-2, 7-2 ACC) first sweep of Florida State (12-12, 3-6 ACC) since 2013 and the Cavaliers’ first in conference play this spring after the Hoos had chances to do it at North Carolina and at N.C. State before dropping the finale in their first pair of league series the previous two weekends.

“We’ve been blessed with great opportunities the past weekends of having the opportunity to go out and sweep an ACC team,” Gelof said. “But it’s not easy to do, and that’s a great ballclub and it’s tough to beat a team three times, so we stayed within our approach, pitched the ball really well and swung it well.”

Said Cavaliers skipper Brian O’Connor: “I didn’t talk about what we hadn’t done the last two weekends [with the team]. This game is so hard and [it’s] so hard to sweep somebody in the league, so I just talked to them about coming out with a lot of energy.”

Gelof finished 4-for-5 with four RBI in his first four-hit effort of the season, and the homer was the 33rd of his career — four away from tying UVa’s all-time record of 37.

Leadoff man Griff O’Ferrall singled up the middle to set the home third in motion and then Ethan O’Donnell followed with another single through the left-side hole to prompt the Seminoles to make a pitching change ahead of Gelof’s at bat. FSU opted to replace left-handed starter Jamie Arnold with right-handed reliever Doug Kirkland.

But he fell behind Gelof in the count, and the Hoos’ junior third baseman had the advantage.

“[Gelof] got the slider up in the strike zone and put a great swing on it,” O’Connor said. “And that’s what your guys who have experience need to do and I was waiting for that home run this weekend out of somebody. Certainly, that was a big swing of the bat for us and got us a lot of energy from it.”

The home run pushed UVa’s lead to 4-0, and the Cavaliers kept piling on. Designated hitter Anthony Stephan’s two-run single was his second scoring hit of the afternoon following his RBI double in the second inning that gave UVa its initial edge.

Later in the third, O’Ferrall had an RBI on a sacrifice fly and O’Donnell and Gelof each tallied RBI singles.

Arnold and Kirkland failed to do what Virginia starter Jack O’Connor did – navigate trouble in the early part of the contest.

O’Connor (2-1, 2.59 ERA) kept Florida State off the board in the opening inning by getting cleanup man Jaime Ferrer to ground into a double play to end the frame after two Seminoles reached base — one on a single and another an error.

In the second inning, O’Connor worked around consecutive singles to prevent FSU from pushing any runs across the plate.

“He was just filling up the [strike] zone and attacking those guys,” Gelof said of O’Connor.

The freshman pitcher then retired six straight across the third and fourth, using Gelof’s back-handed stab at third and fire to first to take away a hit from Seminoles speedster DeAmez Ross to begin the third inning.

Stephan’s multi-hit performance was his second in as many days and he finished the series 4-for-6 with two doubles and three RBI. O’Donnell’s three hits marked the second time the Northwestern transfer has had at least three hits in a game with the Cavaliers this season.

Ethan Anderson clubbed a solo in the seventh inning.

“We played the game the right way,” Brian O’Connor said. “And it was great to see we could finish [the sweep] off.”