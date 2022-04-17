No. 8 Virginia baseball team drops series finale to Pittsburgh

A day after cranking out 16 hits and 18 runs, the Virginia offense was held in check in a 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday to wrap up their three-game ACC series.

The Panthers (21-13, 9-8 ACC), who clinched their fourth-straight series with the win, scored the game’s final three runs and held UVa (27-9, 10-8 ACC) scoreless over its final five trips to the plate.

Pitt starting pitcher Billy Corcoran logged seven innings did not allow an earned run to earn the win. He combined with Baron Stuart to retire the final 13 Cavaliers in order. Stuart was credited with his fifth save of the season.

“Pitt’s starting pitcher was outstanding," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said. "Their pitching was just really superior today. When you can spot your fastball like he did and throw your changeup at any count, you’re going have a chance to be successful and he just had us tied into knots and did a terrific job.

"There were a handful of times that we had opportunities to drive runs and didn’t do it and when you’re facing great pitching like that, it’s going be a tough day and we just couldn’t match them. A credit to them.”

Six of the seven Cavalier hits on the day came with two outs and for the second time in the series Virginia was charged with multiple fielding errors. Only two of the Panthers' four runs were earned.

Virginia turned a triple play in the fifth inning to escape a bases-loaded jam unscathed. It was the first triple play by the Cavaliers since Feb. 14, 2004 against North Carolina A&T, the first game of Brian O’Connor’s head coaching career at UVa. Going into the weekend only three other teams have turned a triple play this season.

Virginia will wrap up its four-game road swing on Tuesday when it visits VCU for a nonconference tilt at The Diamond in Richmond. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and can be heard on WINA.